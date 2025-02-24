SUBSCRIBE
Neurogene to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

February 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ: NGNE), a clinical-stage company founded to bring life-changing genetic medicines to patients and families affected by rare neurological diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in the following conferences:


TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference
Format: Management will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings
Date: Monday, March 3 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Management will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings
Date: Monday, March 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Stifel Virtual CNS Forum
Format: Management will participate in a fireside chat
Date: Wednesday, March 19 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of Neurogene’s website under events, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Neurogene

The mission of Neurogene is to treat devastating neurological diseases to improve the lives of patients and families impacted by these rare diseases. Neurogene is developing novel approaches and treatments to address the limitations of conventional gene therapy in central nervous system disorders. This includes selecting a delivery approach to maximize distribution to target tissues and designing products to maximize potency and purity for an optimized efficacy and safety profile. The Company’s novel and proprietary EXACT transgene regulation platform technology allows for the delivery of therapeutic levels while limiting transgene toxicity associated with conventional gene therapy. Neurogene has constructed a state-of-the-art gene therapy manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. CGMP production of NGN-401 was conducted in this facility and will support pivotal clinical development activities. For more information, visit www.neurogene.com.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Cara Mayfield
Vice President, Corporate Affairs
cara.mayfield@neurogene.com

Investor Contact:
Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
Neurogene@argotpartners.com

