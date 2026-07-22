Neurocrine Biosciences Appoints Samir Siddhanti Chief Business Officer

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced the appointment of Samir Siddhanti as Chief Business Officer and a member of the company's executive Management Committee.

As Chief Business Officer, Siddhanti will lead Neurocrine's enterprise growth strategy, overseeing business development, corporate strategy, alliance management and program management to maximize the value of the company's expanding pipeline through both internal innovation and strategic external opportunities.

Since joining Neurocrine in 2017, Siddhanti has assumed leadership roles of increasing responsibility across business development, alliance management and corporate strategy. Most recently serving as Vice President, Business Development, he has led numerous strategic transactions and partnerships that have expanded Neurocrine's pipeline and commercial portfolio, including the company's recent $2.9 billion acquisition of Soleno Therapeutics. He also serves as Program Team Leader for direclidine, providing strategic leadership for the program's development in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, while helping shape the company's broader muscarinic portfolio strategy.

Siddhanti's unique combination of strategic, transactional and development leadership reflects Neurocrine's integrated approach to building a differentiated biotechnology company and positions him well to help drive the company's next phase of growth.

"Throughout his tenure, Samir has become one of the company's key leaders, helping shape Neurocrine's long-term growth strategy through disciplined portfolio prioritization, thoughtful capital allocation and the execution of transformative business development initiatives," said Kyle W. Gano, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences. "As he steps into this expanded role, I look forward to his continued leadership as we advance our pipeline, pursue new opportunities and work to bring meaningful new therapies to patients with great needs."

"I've had the privilege of working alongside exceptional colleagues throughout my time at Neurocrine, and I'm honored by the opportunity to serve as Chief Business Officer," Siddhanti said. "I'm grateful for the trust Kyle and the leadership team have placed in me. What makes Neurocrine special is our people, our science and our shared commitment to improving patients' lives. I look forward to continuing to work across the organization to execute our strategy, strengthen our pipeline and help bring meaningful new medicines to patients."

Prior to joining Neurocrine, Siddhanti was a member of the biotechnology equity research team at Goldman Sachs. He holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Management Science and Engineering from Stanford University.

About Neurocrine Biosciences



Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs. We are dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, psychiatric, endocrine and immunological disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia, hyperphagia in Prader-Willi syndrome, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For more than three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

NEUROCRINE, the NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES Logo, and YOU DESERVE BRAVE SCIENCE, are registered trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy, maximize the value of its pipeline and commercial portfolio through internal innovation and strategic and external opportunities, and bring meaningful new therapies to patients. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: challenges associated with organizational changes and the Company's ability to effectively execute its strategic priorities; risks and uncertainties associated with Neurocrine Biosciences' business and finances in general; risks and uncertainties associated with the commercialization of our products; risks related to our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Soleno Therapeutics, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period and that we will not be able to integrate Soleno Therapeutics' business successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; risks related to the development of our product candidates; risks associated with our dependence on third parties for development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities for our products and product candidates, and our ability to manage these third parties; risks that the FDA or other regulatory authorities may make adverse decisions regarding our products or product candidates; risks that development activities may not be initiated or completed on time or at all, or may be delayed for regulatory, manufacturing, or other reasons, may not be successful or replicate previous clinical trial results, may fail to demonstrate that our product candidates are safe and effective, or may not be predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent clinical trials; risks that the potential benefits of the agreements with our collaboration partners may never be realized; risks that our products, and/or our product candidates may be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary or regulatory rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; risks associated with government and third-party regulatory and/or policy efforts which may, among other things, impose sales and pharmaceutical pricing controls on our products or limit coverage and/or reimbursement for our products; risks associated with competition from other therapies or products, including potential generic entrants for our products; risks associated with our ability to manage the growth of our organization; and other risks described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Neurocrine Biosciences disclaims any obligation to update the statements contained in this press release after the date hereof other than as required by law.

© 2026 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. All Rights Reserved

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SOURCE Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.