Neurocrine Biosciences Appoints Mike Sibley as Senior Vice President, General Manager of Neuropsychiatry Franchise

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced the appointment of Mike Sibley as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the company's Neuropsychiatry franchise. Sibley, a proven leader with more than 20 years of commercial experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, will be responsible for developing and executing the sales and marketing strategy for Neurocrine's neuropsychiatry products, including the INGREZZA® franchise.

"Mike is an accomplished leader with a strong record of leading high-performing sales and marketing teams and delivering results," said Eric Benevich, Chief Commercial Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences. "As we continue to grow our market-leading product INGREZZA and advance our promising neuropsychiatry pipeline, Mike joins Neurocrine at a pivotal moment in our mission to develop and deliver life-changing treatments to patients with great needs and few good options."

Sibley joins Neurocrine after a nine-year career at Sanofi, most recently as the General Manager for US Dermatology after serving as a National Sales Director and other roles at Sanofi Genzyme. Prior to Sanofi, Sibley worked at Galderma Laboratories, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., and Johnson & Johnson. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

"I am thrilled to join Neurocrine at an exciting time in the company's growth," Sibley said. "Neuropsychiatric conditions and movement disorders impact millions of people and their families, and I look forward to working with the team, healthcare providers and caregivers to help bring treatments to patients who need them."

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

