Neurimmune sells a portion of its royalty interest in cliramitug to Royalty Pharma

ZURICH, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurimmune announced today that it has sold a portion of its royalty interest in cliramitug to Royalty Pharma for up to $425 million, including $125 million upfront. The transaction provides the company access to non-dilutive funding for the development of its R&D pipeline.

"Neurimmune's financial strategy is based on non-dilutive income through licensing deals combined with partial royalty financing," said Roger M. Nitsch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neurimmune. "While we are fully committed to our highly successful collaborations with Alexion and AstraZeneca, we are also pleased to close the transaction with Royalty Pharma. The proceeds will fund Neurimmune's internal R&D programs while retaining substantial portions of our royalty and the milestone interest in cliramitug."

"We are excited to acquire a royalty interest in cliramitug," said Pablo Legorreta, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Royalty Pharma. "Cliramitug builds on Neurimmune's differentiated scientific approach and promising clinical data to potentially address a significant unmet need in the rapidly growing ATTR-CM market. We believe AstraZeneca is uniquely positioned to leverage its global development and commercial capabilities to maximize cliramitug's potential and bring this important therapy to patients worldwide."

Cliramitug (formerly NI006, ALXN2220) is an investigational human monoclonal antibody discovered by Neurimmune and designed to deplete amyloid deposits from affected hearts in patients with amyloid transthyretin cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).1-3 In 2022, Neurimmune entered into an exclusive global collaboration and license agreement with Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease for cliramitug. Alexion is responsible for further clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cliramitug, including the ongoing DepleTTR-CM Phase 3 trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of cliramitug in adults with ATTR-CM.

Transaction terms

Under the terms of the agreement, Royalty Pharma will provide Neurimmune up to $425 million, including $125 million upfront, in exchange for a 3% to 4% royalty on worldwide net sales of cliramitug. In the first quarter of 2027, Royalty Pharma will provide another $125 million in cash to Neurimmune, with the remaining $175 million payable based on the achievement of certain clinical and regulatory milestones.

Advisors

Chestnut Partners acted as financial advisor, Mintz and Schellenberg Wittmer as legal advisors to Neurimmune.

1 Garcia-Pavia et al., N Engl J Med 2023; 389(3):239.



2 Kahr et al., Nature Medicine 2026; in press.



3 Michalon et al., Nat Commun 2021; 12(1):3142.

About Neurimmune

Neurimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building next-generation antibody therapeutics. The company pioneers amyloid depletion as a novel therapeutic mechanism to treat CNS and related protein aggregation diseases including Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and ATTR cardiomyopathy. Neurimmune discovered the anti-ATTR antibody cliramitug (formerly NI006, ALXN2220, Phase 3) for ATTR cardiomyopathy, the anti-misfolded SOD1 antibody AP-101 (Phase 2) for ALS, the anti-NogoA antibody NG004 (Phase 1) for spinal cord injury and the anti-amyloid light chain antibody NI009 (preclinical) for AL amyloidosis.

Contact for Media:

Martin Meier-Pfister (Switzerland)



media@neurimmune.com

Camilla White (US)



Camilla.White@dgagroup.com

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SOURCE Neurimmune