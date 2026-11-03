Neural Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Neural Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: NURL) (FSE: HANF) ("Neural" or the "Company") announces a change to its Board of Directors and provides updates regarding its previously announced transaction with CWE European Holdings Inc. ("CWE").

Board of Directors

The Company announces that John Durfy has resigned as Chairman and a director of the Company, effective October 26, 2026. The Company thanks Mr. Durfy for his service and contributions.

Update on CWE Transaction

Further to the Company's news release dated August 14, 2026, Neural and CWE have been working toward completing the previously announced transactions pursuant to which Neural would acquire the remaining 69.25% equity interest in CWE (the "Series B Transactions").

Although the May 31, 2026 completion deadline under the strategic investment and option agreement dated May 28, 2025, as amended (the "SIO Agreement"), has passed, Neural continues to support CWE in its efforts to secure sufficient funding to satisfy the outstanding conditions identified in the Canadian Securities Exchange's (the "CSE") conditional approval (see Neural press release dated August 14, 2026), including completion applicable regulatory and closing requirements.

The parties' continued efforts to complete the Series B Transactions are advancing on a non-binding basis and any completion remains subject to CWE securing the necessary financing to, which would allow Neural to satisfy applicable closing conditions and obtaining required regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the Series B Transactions will be completed and there is presently no binding commitment on Neural's behalf to do so.

Further information regarding the Series B Transactions, including related risks and conditions, is available in the Company's management information circular dated April 15, 2026 ("Circular"), the Company's news releases dated June 12 and August 14, 2026, and other continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Neural Therapeutics Inc.

Neural Therapeutics is an ethnobotanical drug discovery company focused on developing therapeutic drugs for mental health conditions related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioid dependence. In August 2025, Neural completed the first stage of its investment in CWE, acquiring a 30.75% ownership interest in the company, which operates the Hanf.com retail and e-commerce business in Germany.

About CWE European Holdings Inc.

CWE, through its subsidiaries in Germany, operates the Hanf.com brand, including a network of specialty retail stores, e-commerce operations and a growing B2B business focused on CBD products, related wellness goods and accessories. Hanf.com operates 17 stores across Germany, including 15 company-owned locations and two franchised locations. Its operations are principally located in Germany, with a significant presence in Bavaria.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed Series B Transactions, continued discussions between Neural and CWE, the satisfaction of conditions to the CSE's conditional approval, completion of the concurrent financing, the ability of the parties to reach any necessary further agreements, and the potential completion of the Series B Transactions.

Forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Company's ability to obtain sufficient financing, satisfy its outstanding financial obligations, ability to maintain trading in its common shares, continue its operations, prepare and file required financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents within applicable deadlines, and maintain its reporting issuer status and CSE listing in good standing. Such information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including the availability of financing, the Company's liquidity and outstanding obligations, the potential non-completion of the Series B Transactions, failure to satisfy applicable closing conditions or regulatory requirements, and the continued suspension or potential termination of transfer agent services.

Additional risks include the Company's ability to meet its financial reporting and continuous disclosure obligations, maintain compliance with applicable securities laws and exchange requirements, and avoid further regulatory restrictions, including trading suspensions, cease trade orders or other regulatory action. These and other risks could materially affect the Company's ability to continue its operations and execute its business plans.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that the Series B Transactions will be completed, that transfer agent services or trading will resume within any particular timeframe, or that the Company will be able to maintain compliance with all applicable regulatory and reporting obligations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider, as defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

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