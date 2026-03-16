Neumora Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Monday, March 30, 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutics pipeline consisting of programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved, prevalent diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, March 30, 2026, to report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and provide a business update.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the events and presentations section of the Company’s website at www.neumoratx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days. Participants may register for the conference call here and are advised to do so at least 10 minutes prior to joining the call.

About Neumora

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to confront the greatest medical challenges of our generation by taking a fundamentally different approach to the way treatments for brain diseases are developed. Our therapeutic pipeline currently consists of programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved, prevalent diseases. Neumora’s mission is to redefine neuroscience drug development by bringing forward the next generation of novel therapies that offer improved treatment outcomes and quality of life for patients.

Neumora Contact:

Helen Rubinstein

617-402-5700

Helen.Rubinstein@neumoratx.com