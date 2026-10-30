SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nephros Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

October 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that it will file its third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2026, after market close and will host a conference call that same day at 4:30 pm ET.

Participants may dial into the call as follows:
Domestic access: 1 (646) 307-1963
International access: (800) 715-9871

Upon joining, please ask to be joined into the Nephros conference call.

An audio archive of the call will be available shortly after the call on the Nephros Investor Relations page.

Alternatively, a replay of the call may be accessed until November 12, 2026 at 1-855-669-9658
or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers and entering replay access code: 8234499

About Nephros
Nephros is committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative water filtration products and services, along with water-quality education, as part of an integrated approach to water safety. Nephros goods serve the needs of customers within medical and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency solutions for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit us at nephros.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Robert Banks, CEO
Nephros, Inc.
(201) 343-5202 x110
robert.banks@nephros.com


New Jersey Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Target, miss the target, target shooting, dart, correct decisions, bow and arrow, dart on target, hits and misses (3d illustration)
Neuroscience
Ono cans 2 endocannabinoid drug studies after quintuple Phase 2 failure
October 29, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Conceptual illustration of a businessman swings on a wrecking ball with Dollar symbol engraved on it
Earnings
Lilly can’t stop, won’t stop as revenue climbs 39% thanks to GLP-1 bestsellers
October 29, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Balance vaccination and anti-vaccination. Vaccination or Anti-vaccination concept, vector illustration
Earnings
GSK vaccine sales miss expectations amid falling demand from adults
October 28, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Business growth or increase in professional income, business operations, investment profits or interest on savings, increase in interest rates, businessman holding gold coins forming a growing arrow symbol.
Earnings
Biogen notches 3rd straight quarter of growth thanks to newer products, Apellis
October 28, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong