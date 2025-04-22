NeoGenomics to Showcase PanTracer LBx Validation Study at AACR Annual Meeting

Additional Presentations Demonstrate Ongoing Commitment to Research & Innovation in Precision Oncology

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (“NeoGenomics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of oncology testing services, today announced the analytical validation of its PanTracer LBx™ assay, a next-generation sequencing (NGS) liquid biopsy panel designed for comprehensive pan-solid tumor profiling. The validation study, along with five additional abstracts, will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research® (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025 in Chicago, April 25–30.

PanTracer LBx is a blood-based test that analyzes circulating tumor DNA to identify key genomic alterations in patients with advanced-stage solid tumors. It is designed to support treatment decisions when tumor tissue is unavailable or insufficient—a common challenge in oncology care. In the validation study, PanTracer LBx demonstrated high performance in identifying key biomarkers—including MSI (microsatellite instability) and TMB (tumor mutational burden)—across multiple cancer types, reinforcing its potential to guide therapy selection and expand access to precision oncology. The poster, “Analytical validation of PanTracer LBx performance, a comprehensive pan-solid tumor liquid biopsy assay,” will be presented on Tuesday, April 29, from 9 AM - 12 PM CT, Section 10, Poster 27.

NeoGenomics has also launched an Evaluation Assessment Program for PanTracer LBx, allowing select physicians to use the assay ahead of full commercial availability. The program is intended to identify opportunities to streamline logistics, reporting, and customer support.

“The clinical validation of PanTracer LBx is the result of extensive analytical testing and represents a meaningful addition to our specialized testing menu designed to serve our community oncologists,” said Andrew A. Lukowiak, Ph.D., Chief Innovation Officer at NeoGenomics. “Our presence at AACR reflects a deep commitment to advancing the accessibility of cutting-edge oncology diagnostics and developing practical, real-world solutions that support patients and providers alike.”

The company will present five additional posters that span topics such as spatial profiling, tumor biology, and genomic co-occurrence, including:

NeoGenomics will also showcase its oncology diagnostics solutions at booth #2449.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

