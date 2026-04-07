NeoGenomics to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on April 28, 2026

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Company management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and recent highlights. Beginning with Q1 2026, NeoGenomics will hold quarterly results calls after market close to allow time for follow-up discussions before the next trading day.

The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com or by clicking here. The webcast will be archived and available for replay shortly after the conclusion of the call.

To access the live call via telephone, dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. The participant access code is 750346.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Investor Contact

InvestorRelations@neogenomics.com

Media Contact

Andrea Sampson

asampson@sampsonprgroup.com