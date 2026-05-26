NeoGenomics to Present New Research at ASCO Annual Meeting 2026

Presentations highlight advances in MRD, precision oncology, and real-world evidence across solid tumors and hematologic malignancies

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced it will showcase eight scientific abstracts at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, May 29–June 2, 2026, in Chicago (booth #32130).

The abstracts demonstrate NeoGenomics' expanding capabilities across the company’s clinical oncology testing and data solutions, spanning hematologic malignancies, solid-tumor genomic profiling, the real-world impact of insurance coverage gaps on next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing, and the detection of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) through molecular residual disease (MRD). These findings include an online presentation on the utilization of RaDaR® ST in a colorectal cancer cohort, as reflected in an interim analysis from a collaboration with investigators at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

To support biopharma partners advancing ADCs, BiTES, bispecifics, radioligands, and targeted therapies, NeoGenomics will highlight new biomarkers, including B7-H3, CD137, EZH2, and PRMT5. The company is also developing a low-sample-input acute myeloid leukemia (AML) MRD flow assay designed to deliver higher sensitivity and faster turnaround times compared to currently available assays. This approach may enable more confident relapse risk prediction, therapeutic response assessment, and MRD endpoint tracking in hematologic trials, even when sample availability is limited.

NeoGenomics will also debut its updated mission, partnering with physicians to deliver actionable insights that guide personalized treatment decisions and improve outcomes, and a new vision of a world where every cancer treatment decision is as personal as the patient. Both will be reflected throughout the booth, alongside the company's new tagline, 'Answers are in our DNA.'

“A cancer diagnosis is the beginning of a long road, and NeoGenomics is committed to being there from first diagnosis through recurrence monitoring,” said Tony Zook, CEO of NeoGenomics. “The breadth of our ASCO research and a sharpened mission reflect our commitment to providing personalized answers for every cancer patient."

Presentations and online abstracts at ASCO include:

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to deliver timely, actionable insights that guide personalized care decisions. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, England.

Forward-Looking Statements

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We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Media Contact

Andrea Sampson

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Investor Contact

InvestorRelations@neogenomics.com