Press Releases

NeoGenomics Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

October 28, 2025 | 
18 min read

Third quarter total revenue increased 12% YoY to $188 million
Clinical revenue grew 18%, or 15% excluding the Pathline acquisition
NGS revenue increased 24% YoY and now accounts for nearly one-third of clinical revenue
Re-affirming full-year guidance for revenue, net loss and adjusted EBITDA

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) (the Company), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2025.



Third Quarter 2025 Highlights As Compared To Third Quarter 2024

 

  • Consolidated revenue increased 12% to a record $188 million, driven by Clinical revenue growth of 18%
  • Net loss increased 53% to $27 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA was positive $12 million, a decline of 9% from prior year

 

“During the third quarter, we again delivered strong clinical test volumes and revenue while advancing our long-term growth initiatives in therapy selection and MRD – two of the largest and fastest growing areas of cancer testing with significant unmet needs,” stated Tony Zook, CEO of NeoGenomics. “Total revenue of $188 million increased 12% year-over-year, driven by the continued expansion of our clinical business, which grew by 18%. Notably, NGS grew 24% year-over-year, well ahead of the low-to-mid-teens NGS market growth rate, and now accounts for nearly one-third of our clinical revenue. I am pleased with how the core business is tracking, notwithstanding continued weakness in non-clinical revenue, which we anticipated and incorporated into the full-year guidance that we are re-affirming today.”

“We believe continued growth in our clinical volumes, including NGS testing, will drive performance in the fourth quarter while positioning us to enter 2026 with increased momentum. Our relentless focus on the customer experience, which is enabled by our broad, oncology-centric test menu, world class commercial organization, and balanced geographic footprint, continues to differentiate us in the community setting, where approximately 80% of cancer care is delivered. At NeoGenomics, our goal has long been to bring the latest cancer testing innovation to community hospitals and oncologists, where it’s needed most, and I believe we have become the ‘partner of choice’ for these clinicians who strive every day to achieve the best possible outcomes for their patients. I am as optimistic as ever for what the future holds for our company.”

Third-Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $188 million, an increase of 12% over the same period in 2024 primarily due to a 15% increase in clinical test volumes, partially offset by lower non-clinical revenue. Average revenue per clinical test (“revenue per test”) increased by 3% to $476 with 4% growth excluding recently acquired Pathline tests. This increase reflects a mix shift towards higher value tests, including NGS, and the positive impact of strategic reimbursement initiatives.

Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of 2025 was $80 million, an increase of 7% compared to the third quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue partially offset by higher compensation and benefit costs and an increase in supplies expense. Consolidated gross profit margin, including amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, was 43%. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(1), excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, was 45%.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were $107 million, an increase of $11 million, or 12%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase in operating expenses primarily reflect $7.1 million of impairment charges from impairment of assets held for sale related to the planned sale of Trapelo, as well as $4.7 million in higher compensation and benefit costs. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in restructuring costs due to the completion of restructuring activities in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loss for the quarter increased $9 million, or 53%, to $27 million compared to net loss of $18 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter of 2025 decreased 9% to positive $12.2 million, compared to positive $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted Net Income(1) was $3.6 million compared to Adjusted Net Income(1) of $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $164 million at quarter end.

2025 Financial Guidance(2)

The Company re-affirmed its full-year 2025 guidance(2), as previously revised on July 29, 2025.

 

 

FY 2024

 

Current

FY 2025 Guidance(2)

 

YOY % Change from FY 2024

(in millions)

 

Actual

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

Consolidated revenue

 

$

661

 

 

$

720

 

 

$

726

 

 

9

%

 

10

%

Net loss

 

$

(79

)

 

$

(116

)

 

$

(108

)

 

47

%

 

37

%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

40

 

 

$

41

 

 

$

44

 

 

3

%

 

10

%

______________________________________

(1)

The Company has provided adjusted financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS. Each of these measures is defined in the section of this report entitled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” See also the tables reconciling such measures to their closest GAAP equivalent.

(2)

The Company reserves the right to adjust this guidance at any time. Current and prospective investors are encouraged to perform their own due diligence before buying or selling any of the Company’s securities and are reminded that the foregoing estimates should not be construed as guarantees of future performance.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the live call via telephone, interested investors should dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. The participant access code provided for this call is 392611. The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at https://www.neogenomics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” “guidance,” “plan,” “potential” and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including the Company’s strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, changing reimbursement levels from government payers and private insurers, expected synergies of the Pathline Acquisition, the timing, performance and anticipated benefits of collaboration, partnership and licensing activities, projected costs and capital expenditures, prospects and plans, and objectives of Management. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to identify and implement appropriate financial and operational initiatives to improve performance, to assemble and maintain an effective executive team, to continue gaining new customers, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions, manage the effects of seasonality, execute on its long-range strategic priorities, and otherwise implement its business plans, and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and filed with the SEC on February 18, 2025, as well as subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and on our website at www.neogenomics.com, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

 

September 30, 2025

(unaudited)

 

December 31, 2024

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

164,117

 

$

367,012

Marketable securities, at fair value

 

 

 

 

19,832

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

155,296

 

 

150,540

Inventories

 

 

28,460

 

 

26,748

Prepaid assets

 

 

21,986

 

 

20,165

Other current assets

 

 

10,528

 

 

11,722

Assets held for sale

 

 

2,078

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

382,465

 

 

596,019

Property and equipment, net

 

 

85,470

 

 

94,103

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

80,150

 

 

79,583

Intangible assets, net

 

 

294,162

 

 

339,681

Goodwill

 

 

524,344

 

 

522,766

Other assets

 

 

8,189

 

 

5,886

Total non-current assets

 

 

992,315

 

 

1,042,019

Total assets

 

$

1,374,780

 

$

1,638,038

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

 

$

92,881

 

$

97,083

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

4,507

 

 

3,381

Current portion of convertible senior notes, net

 

 

 

 

200,777

Liabilities held for sale

 

 

478

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

97,866

 

 

301,241

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

64,325

 

 

60,841

Convertible senior notes, net

 

 

341,476

 

 

340,335

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

 

 

20,846

 

 

21,510

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

11,977

 

 

11,772

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

438,624

 

 

434,458

Total liabilities

 

$

536,490

 

$

735,699

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

$

838,290

 

$

902,339

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,374,780

 

$

1,638,038

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

NET REVENUE

 

$

187,797

 

 

$

167,824

 

 

$

537,162

 

 

$

488,566

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COST OF REVENUE

 

 

107,351

 

 

 

92,944

 

 

 

306,212

 

 

 

275,723

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GROSS PROFIT

 

 

80,446

 

 

 

74,880

 

 

 

230,950

 

 

 

212,843

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

69,874

 

 

 

66,969

 

 

 

209,828

 

 

 

196,094

 

Research and development

 

 

8,694

 

 

 

7,684

 

 

 

27,898

 

 

 

23,190

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

21,806

 

 

 

20,415

 

 

 

68,564

 

 

 

62,313

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

 

 

 

1,009

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,951

 

Impairment charges

 

 

7,086

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,127

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

107,460

 

 

 

96,077

 

 

 

333,417

 

 

 

286,548

 

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

(27,014

)

 

 

(21,197

)

 

 

(102,467

)

 

 

(73,705

)

Interest income

 

 

(1,563

)

 

 

(4,673

)

 

 

(7,547

)

 

 

(14,099

)

Interest expense

 

 

603

 

 

 

1,642

 

 

 

3,154

 

 

 

4,993

 

Other expense (income), net

 

 

335

 

 

 

(317

)

 

 

(212

)

 

 

(52

)

Loss before taxes

 

 

(26,389

)

 

 

(17,849

)

 

 

(97,862

)

 

 

(64,547

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

740

 

 

 

(150

)

 

 

282

 

 

 

(1,145

)

NET LOSS

 

$

(27,129

)

 

$

(17,699

)

 

$

(98,144

)

 

$

(63,402

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET LOSS PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.21

)

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.77

)

 

$

(0.50

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.21

)

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.77

)

 

$

(0.50

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

128,415

 

 

 

126,953

 

 

 

127,917

 

 

 

126,491

 

Diluted

 

 

128,415

 

 

 

126,953

 

 

 

127,917

 

 

 

126,491

 

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(98,144

)

 

$

(63,402

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

27,309

 

 

 

29,274

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

24,120

 

 

 

25,085

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

33,274

 

 

 

25,085

 

Non-cash operating lease expense

 

 

5,039

 

 

 

7,022

 

Amortization of convertible debt discount and debt issue costs

 

 

1,614

 

 

 

2,182

 

Impairment charges

 

 

27,127

 

 

 

 

Other impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

333

 

Other adjustments

 

 

3

 

 

 

204

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net

 

 

(16,455

)

 

 

(28,560

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

3,887

 

 

 

(2,777

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

 

20,060

 

 

 

47,784

 

Purchases of equity securities

 

 

(500

)

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(19,137

)

 

 

(29,462

)

Business acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

 

(6,454

)

 

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

 

(6,031

)

 

 

18,322

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Issuance of common stock, net

 

 

531

 

 

 

3,959

 

Repayment of convertible debt

 

 

(201,250

)

 

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(200,719

)

 

 

3,959

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents, including cash classified within current assets held for sale

 

 

(202,863

)

 

 

19,504

 

Less: net change in cash classified within current assets held for sale

 

 

(32

)

 

 

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(202,895

)

 

 

19,504

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

367,012

 

 

 

342,488

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

164,117

 

 

$

361,992

 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance, the financial results and financial guidance in this press release refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that involve adjustments to GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain income and/or expense items that management believes are not directly attributable to the Company’s core operating results and/or certain items that are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance. Management believes that the presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors by facilitating the analysis of the Company’s core test-level operating results across reporting periods. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in evaluating future prospects. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting purposes and to manage the business. These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP financial results, should not be considered measures of liquidity, and are unlikely to be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations before: (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) tax (benefit) or expense, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (vi) CEO transition costs, (vii) acquisition and integration related expenses, (viii) restructuring charges, (ix) impairment charges, (ix) intellectual property (“IP”) litigation costs, and (x) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

“Adjusted cost of revenue” is defined by NeoGenomics as cost of revenue before: (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets, and (ii) stock-based compensation expense.

“Adjusted gross profit” is defined by NeoGenomics as total revenue less adjusted cost of revenue.

“Adjusted gross profit margin” is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted cost of revenue divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

“Adjusted net (loss) income” is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations plus: (i) amortization of intangible assets, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (iii) CEO transition costs, (iv) acquisition and integration related expenses, (v) restructuring charges, (vi) impairment charges, (vii) IP litigation costs, and (viii) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method unless the effect of this adjustment on both the adjusted net (loss) income and weighted average diluted common shares outstanding would be anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

“Adjusted diluted EPS” is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted net (loss) income divided by adjusted diluted shares outstanding. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will also include any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will exclude any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Net loss (GAAP)

 

$

(27,129

)

 

$

(17,699

)

 

$

(98,144

)

 

$

(63,402

)

Adjustments to net loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(1,563

)

 

 

(4,673

)

 

 

(7,547

)

 

 

(14,099

)

Interest expense

 

 

603

 

 

 

1,642

 

 

 

3,154

 

 

 

4,993

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

740

 

 

 

(150

)

 

 

282

 

 

 

(1,145

)

Depreciation

 

 

8,803

 

 

 

9,623

 

 

 

27,309

 

 

 

29,274

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

7,634

 

 

 

8,362

 

 

 

24,120

 

 

 

25,085

 

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

 

$

(10,912

)

 

$

(2,895

)

 

$

(50,826

)

 

$

(19,294

)

Further adjustments to EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CEO transition costs(1)

 

 

319

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,149

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration related expenses(2)

 

 

1,800

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,176

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

10,305

 

 

 

8,470

 

 

 

33,274

 

 

 

25,085

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

 

 

 

1,009

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,951

 

Impairment charges(3)

 

 

7,086

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,127

 

 

 

 

IP litigation costs(4)

 

 

3,634

 

 

 

6,113

 

 

 

11,077

 

 

 

12,356

 

Other significant expenses, net(5)

 

 

 

 

 

677

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,637

 

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

 

$

12,232

 

 

$

13,374

 

 

$

29,977

 

 

$

27,735

 

_________________

(1)

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, CEO transition costs include executive retention costs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, CEO transition costs include severance costs, executive retention costs, and executive search costs. There were no such costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

(2)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, acquisition and integration related expenses include consulting and legal fees, severance costs, and employee retention costs. There were no such costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

(3)

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, impairment charges include an impairment of a disposal group held for sale. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, impairment charges include losses from InVisionFirst®-Lung intangible asset impairment and inventory write-off, and impairment of a disposal group held for sale. There were no such costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

(4)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, IP litigation costs include legal fees. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, IP litigation costs include a settlement payment and legal fees.

(5)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes site closure costs, severance costs, and fees related to non-recurring legal matters. There were no such costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Reconciliation of Segment and Consolidated GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

Consolidated:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue (GAAP)

 

$

187,797

 

 

$

167,824

 

 

11.9

%

 

$

537,162

 

 

$

488,566

 

 

9.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue (GAAP)

 

$

107,351

 

 

$

92,944

 

 

15.5

%

 

$

306,212

 

 

$

275,723

 

 

11.1

%

Adjustments to cost of revenue(1)

 

 

(4,950

)

 

 

(5,263

)

 

 

 

 

(15,389

)

 

 

(15,835

)

 

 

Adjusted cost of revenue (non-GAAP)

 

$

102,401

 

 

$

87,681

 

 

16.8

%

 

$

290,823

 

 

$

259,888

 

 

11.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit (GAAP)

 

$

80,446

 

 

$

74,880

 

 

7.4

%

 

$

230,950

 

 

$

212,843

 

 

8.5

%

Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP )

 

$

85,396

 

 

$

80,143

 

 

6.6

%

 

$

246,339

 

 

$

228,678

 

 

7.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit margin (GAAP)

 

 

42.8

%

 

 

44.6

%

 

 

 

 

43.0

%

 

 

43.6

%

 

 

Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP)

 

 

45.5

%

 

 

47.8

%

 

 

 

 

45.9

%

 

 

46.8

%

 

 


Contacts

Investor Contact
Kendra Webster
InvestorRelations@neogenomics.com

Media Contact
Andrea Sampson
asampson@sampsonprgroup.com


Florida Earnings Guidances
