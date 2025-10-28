NeoGenomics Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Third quarter total revenue increased 12% YoY to $188 million

Clinical revenue grew 18%, or 15% excluding the Pathline acquisition

NGS revenue increased 24% YoY and now accounts for nearly one-third of clinical revenue

Re-affirming full-year guidance for revenue, net loss and adjusted EBITDA

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) (the “Company”), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights As Compared To Third Quarter 2024 Consolidated revenue increased 12% to a record $188 million, driven by Clinical revenue growth of 18% Net loss increased 53% to $27 million Adjusted EBITDA was positive $12 million, a decline of 9% from prior year

“During the third quarter, we again delivered strong clinical test volumes and revenue while advancing our long-term growth initiatives in therapy selection and MRD – two of the largest and fastest growing areas of cancer testing with significant unmet needs,” stated Tony Zook, CEO of NeoGenomics. “Total revenue of $188 million increased 12% year-over-year, driven by the continued expansion of our clinical business, which grew by 18%. Notably, NGS grew 24% year-over-year, well ahead of the low-to-mid-teens NGS market growth rate, and now accounts for nearly one-third of our clinical revenue. I am pleased with how the core business is tracking, notwithstanding continued weakness in non-clinical revenue, which we anticipated and incorporated into the full-year guidance that we are re-affirming today.”

“We believe continued growth in our clinical volumes, including NGS testing, will drive performance in the fourth quarter while positioning us to enter 2026 with increased momentum. Our relentless focus on the customer experience, which is enabled by our broad, oncology-centric test menu, world class commercial organization, and balanced geographic footprint, continues to differentiate us in the community setting, where approximately 80% of cancer care is delivered. At NeoGenomics, our goal has long been to bring the latest cancer testing innovation to community hospitals and oncologists, where it’s needed most, and I believe we have become the ‘partner of choice’ for these clinicians who strive every day to achieve the best possible outcomes for their patients. I am as optimistic as ever for what the future holds for our company.”

Third-Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $188 million, an increase of 12% over the same period in 2024 primarily due to a 15% increase in clinical test volumes, partially offset by lower non-clinical revenue. Average revenue per clinical test (“revenue per test”) increased by 3% to $476 with 4% growth excluding recently acquired Pathline tests. This increase reflects a mix shift towards higher value tests, including NGS, and the positive impact of strategic reimbursement initiatives.

Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of 2025 was $80 million, an increase of 7% compared to the third quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue partially offset by higher compensation and benefit costs and an increase in supplies expense. Consolidated gross profit margin, including amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, was 43%. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(1), excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, was 45%.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were $107 million, an increase of $11 million, or 12%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase in operating expenses primarily reflect $7.1 million of impairment charges from impairment of assets held for sale related to the planned sale of Trapelo, as well as $4.7 million in higher compensation and benefit costs. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in restructuring costs due to the completion of restructuring activities in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loss for the quarter increased $9 million, or 53%, to $27 million compared to net loss of $18 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter of 2025 decreased 9% to positive $12.2 million, compared to positive $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted Net Income(1) was $3.6 million compared to Adjusted Net Income(1) of $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $164 million at quarter end.

2025 Financial Guidance(2)

The Company re-affirmed its full-year 2025 guidance(2), as previously revised on July 29, 2025.

FY 2024 Current FY 2025 Guidance(2) YOY % Change from FY 2024 (in millions) Actual Low High Low High Consolidated revenue $ 661 $ 720 $ 726 9 % 10 % Net loss $ (79 ) $ (116 ) $ (108 ) 47 % 37 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 40 $ 41 $ 44 3 % 10 %

______________________________________ (1) The Company has provided adjusted financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS. Each of these measures is defined in the section of this report entitled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” See also the tables reconciling such measures to their closest GAAP equivalent. (2) The Company reserves the right to adjust this guidance at any time. Current and prospective investors are encouraged to perform their own due diligence before buying or selling any of the Company’s securities and are reminded that the foregoing estimates should not be construed as guarantees of future performance.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the live call via telephone, interested investors should dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. The participant access code provided for this call is 392611. The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at https://www.neogenomics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” “guidance,” “plan,” “potential” and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including the Company’s strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, changing reimbursement levels from government payers and private insurers, expected synergies of the Pathline Acquisition, the timing, performance and anticipated benefits of collaboration, partnership and licensing activities, projected costs and capital expenditures, prospects and plans, and objectives of Management. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to identify and implement appropriate financial and operational initiatives to improve performance, to assemble and maintain an effective executive team, to continue gaining new customers, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions, manage the effects of seasonality, execute on its long-range strategic priorities, and otherwise implement its business plans, and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and filed with the SEC on February 18, 2025, as well as subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and on our website at www.neogenomics.com, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

NeoGenomics, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30, 2025 (unaudited) December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 164,117 $ 367,012 Marketable securities, at fair value — 19,832 Accounts receivable, net 155,296 150,540 Inventories 28,460 26,748 Prepaid assets 21,986 20,165 Other current assets 10,528 11,722 Assets held for sale 2,078 — Total current assets 382,465 596,019 Property and equipment, net 85,470 94,103 Operating lease right-of-use assets 80,150 79,583 Intangible assets, net 294,162 339,681 Goodwill 524,344 522,766 Other assets 8,189 5,886 Total non-current assets 992,315 1,042,019 Total assets $ 1,374,780 $ 1,638,038 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 92,881 $ 97,083 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,507 3,381 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net — 200,777 Liabilities held for sale 478 — Total current liabilities 97,866 301,241 Long-term liabilities Operating lease liabilities 64,325 60,841 Convertible senior notes, net 341,476 340,335 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 20,846 21,510 Other long-term liabilities 11,977 11,772 Total long-term liabilities 438,624 434,458 Total liabilities $ 536,490 $ 735,699 Stockholders’ equity Total stockholders' equity $ 838,290 $ 902,339 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,374,780 $ 1,638,038

NeoGenomics, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 NET REVENUE $ 187,797 $ 167,824 $ 537,162 $ 488,566 COST OF REVENUE 107,351 92,944 306,212 275,723 GROSS PROFIT 80,446 74,880 230,950 212,843 Operating expenses: General and administrative 69,874 66,969 209,828 196,094 Research and development 8,694 7,684 27,898 23,190 Sales and marketing 21,806 20,415 68,564 62,313 Restructuring charges — 1,009 — 4,951 Impairment charges 7,086 — 27,127 — Total operating expenses 107,460 96,077 333,417 286,548 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (27,014 ) (21,197 ) (102,467 ) (73,705 ) Interest income (1,563 ) (4,673 ) (7,547 ) (14,099 ) Interest expense 603 1,642 3,154 4,993 Other expense (income), net 335 (317 ) (212 ) (52 ) Loss before taxes (26,389 ) (17,849 ) (97,862 ) (64,547 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 740 (150 ) 282 (1,145 ) NET LOSS $ (27,129 ) $ (17,699 ) $ (98,144 ) $ (63,402 ) NET LOSS PER SHARE Basic $ (0.21 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (0.50 ) Diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (0.50 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 128,415 126,953 127,917 126,491 Diluted 128,415 126,953 127,917 126,491

NeoGenomics, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (98,144 ) $ (63,402 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 27,309 29,274 Amortization of intangibles 24,120 25,085 Stock-based compensation 33,274 25,085 Non-cash operating lease expense 5,039 7,022 Amortization of convertible debt discount and debt issue costs 1,614 2,182 Impairment charges 27,127 — Other impairment charges — 333 Other adjustments 3 204 Changes in assets and liabilities, net (16,455 ) (28,560 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,887 (2,777 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 20,060 47,784 Purchases of equity securities (500 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (19,137 ) (29,462 ) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (6,454 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (6,031 ) 18,322 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common stock, net 531 3,959 Repayment of convertible debt (201,250 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (200,719 ) 3,959 Net change in cash and cash equivalents, including cash classified within current assets held for sale (202,863 ) 19,504 Less: net change in cash classified within current assets held for sale (32 ) — Net change in cash and cash equivalents (202,895 ) 19,504 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 367,012 342,488 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 164,117 $ 361,992

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance, the financial results and financial guidance in this press release refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that involve adjustments to GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain income and/or expense items that management believes are not directly attributable to the Company’s core operating results and/or certain items that are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance. Management believes that the presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors by facilitating the analysis of the Company’s core test-level operating results across reporting periods. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in evaluating future prospects. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting purposes and to manage the business. These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP financial results, should not be considered measures of liquidity, and are unlikely to be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations before: (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) tax (benefit) or expense, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (vi) CEO transition costs, (vii) acquisition and integration related expenses, (viii) restructuring charges, (ix) impairment charges, (ix) intellectual property (“IP”) litigation costs, and (x) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

“Adjusted cost of revenue” is defined by NeoGenomics as cost of revenue before: (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets, and (ii) stock-based compensation expense.

“Adjusted gross profit” is defined by NeoGenomics as total revenue less adjusted cost of revenue.

“Adjusted gross profit margin” is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted cost of revenue divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

“Adjusted net (loss) income” is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations plus: (i) amortization of intangible assets, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (iii) CEO transition costs, (iv) acquisition and integration related expenses, (v) restructuring charges, (vi) impairment charges, (vii) IP litigation costs, and (viii) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method unless the effect of this adjustment on both the adjusted net (loss) income and weighted average diluted common shares outstanding would be anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

“Adjusted diluted EPS” is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted net (loss) income divided by adjusted diluted shares outstanding. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will also include any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will exclude any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss (GAAP) $ (27,129 ) $ (17,699 ) $ (98,144 ) $ (63,402 ) Adjustments to net loss: Interest income (1,563 ) (4,673 ) (7,547 ) (14,099 ) Interest expense 603 1,642 3,154 4,993 Income tax expense (benefit) 740 (150 ) 282 (1,145 ) Depreciation 8,803 9,623 27,309 29,274 Amortization of intangibles 7,634 8,362 24,120 25,085 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (10,912 ) $ (2,895 ) $ (50,826 ) $ (19,294 ) Further adjustments to EBITDA: CEO transition costs(1) 319 — 3,149 — Acquisition and integration related expenses(2) 1,800 — 6,176 — Stock-based compensation expense 10,305 8,470 33,274 25,085 Restructuring charges — 1,009 — 4,951 Impairment charges(3) 7,086 — 27,127 — IP litigation costs(4) 3,634 6,113 11,077 12,356 Other significant expenses, net(5) — 677 — 4,637 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 12,232 $ 13,374 $ 29,977 $ 27,735

_________________ (1) For the three months ended September 30, 2025, CEO transition costs include executive retention costs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, CEO transition costs include severance costs, executive retention costs, and executive search costs. There were no such costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. (2) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, acquisition and integration related expenses include consulting and legal fees, severance costs, and employee retention costs. There were no such costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. (3) For the three months ended September 30, 2025, impairment charges include an impairment of a disposal group held for sale. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, impairment charges include losses from InVisionFirst®-Lung intangible asset impairment and inventory write-off, and impairment of a disposal group held for sale. There were no such costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. (4) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, IP litigation costs include legal fees. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, IP litigation costs include a settlement payment and legal fees. (5) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes site closure costs, severance costs, and fees related to non-recurring legal matters. There were no such costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Reconciliation of Segment and Consolidated GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin to Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Consolidated: Total revenue (GAAP) $ 187,797 $ 167,824 11.9 % $ 537,162 $ 488,566 9.9 % Cost of revenue (GAAP) $ 107,351 $ 92,944 15.5 % $ 306,212 $ 275,723 11.1 % Adjustments to cost of revenue(1) (4,950 ) (5,263 ) (15,389 ) (15,835 ) Adjusted cost of revenue (non-GAAP) $ 102,401 $ 87,681 16.8 % $ 290,823 $ 259,888 11.9 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 80,446 $ 74,880 7.4 % $ 230,950 $ 212,843 8.5 % Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP ) $ 85,396 $ 80,143 6.6 % $ 246,339 $ 228,678 7.7 % Gross profit margin (GAAP) 42.8 % 44.6 % 43.0 % 43.6 % Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP) 45.5 % 47.8 % 45.9 % 46.8 %

Investor Contact

Kendra Webster

InvestorRelations@neogenomics.com

Media Contact

Andrea Sampson

asampson@sampsonprgroup.com