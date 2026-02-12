NeoGenomics Introduces PanTracer Pro to Support Timely, Informed Solid Tumor Therapy Selection

New integrated testing approach provides potential to deliver earlier biomarker insights, reduce diagnostic uncertainty in complex cancer cases, and enable confident clinical decisions

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced the availability of PanTracer Pro, a new addition to the PanTracer® Family, designed to help clinicians navigate increasingly complex molecular testing workflows to make informed decisions for patients with advanced-stage solid tumors.

As precision oncology continues to evolve, clinicians face growing diagnostic complexity, increasing biomarker requirements, and mounting pressure to initiate treatment quickly, often before a complete molecular profile is available. Fragmented testing workflows, sequential ordering, and tissue limitations can delay care and introduce uncertainty at critical decision points. PanTracer Pro was developed to address these challenges more comprehensively and earlier in the diagnostic pathway.

“Every delay or unanswered question in the diagnostic process can affect how quickly patients begin treatment,” said Tony Zook, chief executive officer at NeoGenomics. “PanTracer Pro is designed to help clinicians get the information they need earlier and more reliably, so care teams can plan next steps with greater clarity and confidence across the care journey.”

PanTracer Pro integrates broad, comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) with diagnosis-directed immunohistochemistry (IHC) and ancillary testing selected based on tumor type. By delivering comprehensive, guideline-aligned insights through a single coordinated order, PanTracer Pro enables physicians to ensure relevant biomarkers are assessed upfront rather than through multiple, sequential tests. Turnaround time for the test is 8–10 days, supporting timely real-world treatment decisions.

Beyond streamlining test selection, PanTracer Pro may help identify clinically relevant biomarkers that can be missed with incomplete testing. The ability of PanTracer Pro to combine broad DNA and RNA sequencing across more than 500 cancer-related genes with tumor-specific ancillary testing supports therapy selection, helps identify potential clinical trial options, and facilitates personalized treatment planning based on a patient’s unique tumor biology. When tissue samples are insufficient or unavailable, cases can automatically reflex to PanTracer LBx™, NeoGenomics’ pan-solid tumor liquid biopsy assay, allowing clinicians to continue diagnostic workup without restarting the process.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “can,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” “guidance,” “potential” and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the design and capabilities of PanTracer Pro, including its potential to deliver earlier biomarker insights through a single coordinated order, reduce diagnostic uncertainty in complex cancer cases and enable confident clinical decisions earlier in the diagnostic pathway; the expected timeline for availability of test results from the PanTracer Pro solution; the potential of PanTracer Pro to help identify clinically relevant biomarkers and support therapy selection, identify potential clinical trial options and facilitate personalized treatment; and the potential for the Company’s PanTracer Family solutions to help clinicians navigate increasingly complex molecular testing workflows to make informed decisions for patients with advanced-stage solid tumors. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks with respect to the Company’s launch of PanTracer Pro and the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic priorities, as well as the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and in the “Investors” section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Investor Contact

Kendra Webster

InvestorRelations@neogenomics.com

Media Contact

Andrea Sampson

asampson@sampsonprgroup.com