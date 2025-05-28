NeoGenomics Debuts PanTracer Family of Genomic Profiling Tests at ASCO 2025

The company expands precision oncology portfolio with new Paletrra spatial proteomics platform

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (“NeoGenomics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, will debut its PanTracer™ Family, a comprehensive suite of genomic profiling tests for advanced solid tumors, at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, May 30–June 3, 2025. The company will also unveil Paletrra™, its new AI-driven spatial proteomics platform designed to provide clear, actionable insights from tissue samples.

"The debut of the PanTracer Family and Paletrra represents a significant milestone for NeoGenomics and a step forward in precision oncology," said Warren Stone, President & Chief Operating Officer at NeoGenomics. "By equipping clinicians and drug developers with the tools to make faster, more informed decisions, we're helping transform cancer care and accelerate innovation across the continuum of oncology diagnostics."

The PanTracer Family is designed to provide oncologists with timely and actionable genomic insights, supporting treatment decisions for patients with advanced-stage solid tumors. The portfolio includes PanTracer™ Tissue for comprehensive profiling from Formalin-Fixed, Paraffin-Embedded tissue, PanTracer™ LBx for liquid biopsy applications where tissue is unavailable or insufficient, and PanTracer™ Tissue + HRD, which adds homologous recombination deficiency testing to enhance therapy stratification. These assays can be used independently or as complementary tools, allowing clinicians to tailor their approach based on patient-specific needs. It also ensures fast, reliable access to the data needed to explore targeted therapies or clinical trials.

Paletrra is an AI-powered spatial proteomics platform that transforms precious tissue into high-plex, image-based insights. Built for translational research teams, Paletrra combines deep pathology expertise with integrated multimodal analysis to decode the tumor microenvironment and validate mechanisms of action. Paletrra provides a scalable, high-touch solution that enables both large biopharma and emerging biotech companies to make more informed therapeutic decisions—helping teams see the biology more clearly, faster, and with confidence.

NeoGenomics will showcase both solutions at Booth #11093 at the meeting, including an interactive experience, “Hey Neo,” to help attendees explore how PanTracer supports therapy selection in real-world settings.

The company will also present a scientific poster at ASCO 2025, along with two abstracts published online. These achievements reinforce the company’s role as a research-driven partner to the biopharma community, supporting oncology drug development and clinical trials through cutting-edge diagnostics and scientific insight. The abstracts include:

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

