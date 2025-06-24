NeoGenomics Appoints Dr. Marjorie Green to Board of Directors

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced the appointment of Marjorie Green to its Board of Directors, effective June 19, 2025. Dr. Green is currently Senior Vice President and Head of Oncology, Global Clinical Development at Merck.

Dr. Green, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the life sciences industry, brings a strong track record of leadership in oncology, corporate strategy, and business development. As Head of Oncology, Global Clinical Development at Merck, a premier biopharmaceutical company, she oversees the company’s research for its single biggest area of commercial revenue and pipeline investment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marjorie to the NeoGenomics Board,” said Lynn Tetrault, Chair of the Board of NeoGenomics. “Dr. Green’s deep expertise in clinical oncology and pipeline development, combined with her experience in business development, will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate innovation into the precision oncology market.”

Prior to joining Merck, Dr. Green served as Senior Vice President and Head of Late-Stage Development at Seagen. Prior to that, Dr. Green was Vice President of Product Development and Global Head of the Breast and Gynecologic Cancer Franchise at Genentech. She began her career as a Medical Oncologist and Associate Professor at MD Anderson Cancer Center where she later became the Medical Director of the Nellie B. Connally Breast Center. Dr. Green earned her BA in History from the University of Notre Dame and her MD from the University of Texas Medical Branch. She completed her residency in internal medicine at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and her medical oncology fellowship at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“I am honored to join NeoGenomics’ Board at such an exciting time in the company’s journey,” said Dr. Marjorie Green. “Neo’s unique oncology diagnostics offerings are well positioned for growth, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s mission of improving patient care.”

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

