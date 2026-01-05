Neogen® Announces Two Senior Leadership Appointments

LANSING, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) today announced the appointments of Joe Freels as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective January 5, 2026, and Dr. Tammi Ranalli as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Food Safety, effective January 7, 2026.

As Senior Vice President and General Manager for Neogen’s Food Safety business unit, Dr. Ranalli will have full P&L responsibility for Neogen’s global Food Safety portfolio and will develop and execute the global strategy for continued innovation and growth, including marketing, research and development, and government and regulatory affairs. She joins Neogen from QuidelOrtho, where she served as Senior Vice President and General Manager for the company’s molecular diagnostics and point-of-care business units.

As Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Freels will lead Neogen’s global Food Safety commercial strategy, including sales, customer and technical services, regional marketing, and global commercial excellence. He brings more than 20 years of experience across diagnostics, life sciences, and healthcare, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Global Commercial Operations at Cepheid.

“Tammi and Joe are both exceptional leaders, and we are pleased to welcome them to Neogen,” said Mike Nassif, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neogen. “Their combined commercial, scientific, and operational expertise will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our Food Safety business and support our customers around the world.”

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

