NCCN Awards Grants to Improve Care for Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma

Quality improvement research projects selected for funding to enhance care and improve outcomes in common blood cancers.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) today announced the awarding of new quality improvement research grants aimed at advancing care for patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (CLL/SLL). The NCCN ORP will oversee these projects, with funding provided through support from AstraZeneca.

CLL/SLL is the most-commonly diagnosed form of leukemia in the United States, with approximately 20,000 new cases reported annually.1 Many individuals, especially older adults, face significant challenges in receiving optimal treatment. The goal of these projects is to explore ways to close any gaps in care delivery, improve quality of life, and address disparities in treatment.

“Despite advances in treatment, many patients with CLL/SLL, particularly those from underserved communities, are not receiving care that aligns with current clinical guidelines. We are hoping to increase access to optimal care in order improve outcomes and the overall quality of life for these patients,” explained Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. “We congratulate these researchers and look forward to seeing their contributions make a tangible difference in future care for CLL/SLL patients.”

The selected projects are:

Larry Cripe , MD, Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center The CLL/SLL Care Road Map: Accessible, Flexible, and Interactive Web Enabled Resources for High Quality Treatment Decisions

Alessandra Ferrajoli, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Improving The Detection of Other Cancers in Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Using Multicancer Early Detection Testing

Sara Tinsley-Vance , PhD, APRN, Moffitt Cancer Center Predictors of Health-Related Quality of Life in Adults with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia or Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma

“We are delighted to support NCCN ORP in new research initiatives for patients afflicted by CLL/SLL,” said Alan Yong, MD, US Medical Affairs Franchise Head Hematology, AstraZeneca. “Despite many advancements in treatments impacting patient outcomes over the past 10-years, CLL/SLL is still considered incurable. Research focused in optimizing diagnostics, treatment decisions and improving quality of life are thus very important for patients.”

Proposals were peer-reviewed by a Scientific Review Committee comprised of leading oncologists and experts in hematologic malignancies from NCCN Member Institutions.

The NCCN ORP fosters innovation and knowledge discovery that improve the lives of people with cancer and supports preclinical, translational, and clinical research and quality improvement projects in oncology at NCCN Member Institutions. In an effort to improve collaboration in cancer research, the NCCN ORP also maintains a shared resources website, an informed consent database, and points to consider on the best practices for biorepositories, registries, and databases. For more information, visit NCCN.org/orp.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

