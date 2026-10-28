Natus Celebrates Grand Opening of Suzhou Facility - Advancing Innovation in China, for China

Local development and manufacturing bring Natus neurodiagnostic expertise closer to clinicians and patients across China

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natus Medical Incorporated, the world's largest pure-play neurodiagnostic company, today celebrated the grand opening of its development and manufacturing facility in Suzhou.

This opening marks an important step in the company's long-term commitment to China, bringing global neurodiagnostic expertise together with local talent and manufacturing capabilities to better serve clinicians and patients in China.

The celebration builds on the September launch of the locally manufactured Nicolet EDX EMG system, the first Natus product manufactured and sold in the People's Republic of China. Built at the Suzhou site, Nicolet EDX became the first locally manufactured Natus product registered in China after receiving final approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) on June 18.

"Our mission is to improve outcomes and expand access to care for patients around the world. China is an incredibly important part of that mission," said Natus CEO Chris Landon. "We want to develop solutions closer to the clinicians who use them and manufacture those solutions closer to the patients who ultimately benefit from them. In doing so, we can become more responsive, more innovative, and, ultimately, expand access to high-quality neurological care."

The Suzhou facility strengthens collaboration across development, production, quality, and technical support teams. By combining the global technology of Natus and experience with local insight and capabilities, the site supports the company's ability to respond to the needs of healthcare institutions across China, where healthcare procurement increasingly prioritizes locally manufactured medical technologies.

Nicolet EDX is an electrodiagnostic system from Natus that supports nerve conduction studies and wide range of EMG and EP studies, helping clinicians collect and analyze electrophysiological information to support the diagnosis of neuromuscular diseases and conditions.

"China has always been a critical geography for Natus, and our new locally manufactured capability builds on our long history of partnership with leading hospitals across China," said Walter Wang, General Manager, China. "Through our market-leading distribution network, we are strengthening access to advanced Natus neurodiagnostic technologies and services for clinicians and patients in China."

The grand opening recognizes the collaboration of government partners, distributor partners, customers, and Natus employees who helped establish the Suzhou site. Their partnership supports a shared commitment to developing local capabilities and advancing neurological care.

The investment also creates opportunities to connect innovation in China with the global Natus organization, sharing insights and expertise that can contribute to better neurological care around the world.

"This investment is about what we can make possible for patients," Landon said. "By combining our global expertise with the talent and innovation here in China, we are building the capabilities to serve more clinicians and help more patients get the answers they need. That is the promise behind innovation in China, for China – and the future we are committed to building."

ABOUT NATUS

Natus is trusted by clinicians around the globe as the solution source to screen, diagnose, and treat disorders affecting the brain and neural pathways. The best-in-class Natus solutions, including service, field support, and education, enable clinicians to advance their standard of care, improving patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information on Natus, please visit natus.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:



Lisa Schuler | Sr. Director, Corporate Communications & PR



Phone: +1 612-528-1332



Email: lisa.schuler@natus.com

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SOURCE Natus Medical Incorporated