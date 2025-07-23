National Organization for Rare Disorders Announces New Board Members

QUINCY, Mass., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®), a leading rare disease nonprofit patient advocacy organization, welcomes two new members to the Board of Directors: Steven Mah, Ph.D., and Alan M. Miller, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Mah most recently served as a Senior Research Analyst at TD Securities and brings more than two decades of experience spanning finance and scientific research. Dr. Miller, a board-certified medical oncologist, who currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer at Translational Drug Development (TD2), offers deep expertise in rare cancers, clinical trials, and academic research.

"In the face of mounting challenges to scientific research and access to affordable health care, our commitment to the rare disease community has never been stronger," said NORD Chief Executive Officer Pamela Gavin. "The rare disease community – more than 30 million Americans strong – is counting on us to keep fighting for them, and Drs. Mah and Miller have a vital role to play in this work."

A published scientist and inventor, with multiple peer-reviewed publications and patents in genetics and drug development, Dr. Mah most recently served as a Senior Research Analyst at TD Securities, where his work was concentrated on emerging life science tools and technologies such as AI-driven drug discovery, synthetic biology, and cell and gene therapy. His financial experience spans equity research and health care investment banking, advising both public and private companies on strategic growth and partnerships.

Dr. Mah, a native of Katonah, N.Y., holds a doctorate in molecular biology from the Salk Institute/University of California-San Diego, a master's in business from Cornell University's Johnson Graduate School of Management, and a bachelor's degree in molecular biology from the University of California, Los Angeles.

"I'm deeply passionate about advancing research and supporting the rare disease community," said Dr. Mah. "During my time as a research analyst, I've seen firsthand how developments in rare disease research impact patients' lives. I look forward to collaborating with my fellow Board members and contributing my experience to support NORD's mission by advancing care, research, and policy for the rare disease community."

With over three decades of experience building and leading high-impact cancer programs across academic institutions and large health care systems, Dr. Miller, who hails from Erie, Colo., has successfully developed system-wide oncology networks, established clinical trial infrastructures, and overseen the creation of major cancer centers.

He has held such prominent roles as Chief Medical Director of Oncology at SCL Health (now known as Intermountain Health, a nonprofit health system serving six western states), Chief of Oncology at Baylor Scott & White Health, and Associate Senior Vice President for Health Sciences at Tulane University.

In addition to serving on NORD's Board of Directors, Dr. Miller also joins NORD's Scientific and Medical Advisory Committee, which provides thought leadership and scientific and medical input to guide NORD's work in policy, research, and care.

"As both a physician and a researcher, I understand the urgency of developing effective treatments for people living with cancer, especially rare cancers," said Dr. Miller. "By partnering with my fellow Board and Advisory Committee members, we can combine our knowledge and expertise to support critical advancements in clinical trials and drug development, bringing new hope to those living with rare diseases."

To learn more about NORD, visit rarediseases.org.

To learn more about NORD's Board of Directors, visit rarediseases.org/about-us/board-of-directors/.

About the National Organization for Rare Disorders

Founded in 1983, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®) is a leading independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit and patient advocacy organization dedicated to improving the health and lives of over 30 million Americans living with rare diseases. In partnership with more than 350 disease-specific member patient organizations, NORD drives progress in rare disease research, care, and policy. Learn more at https://rarediseases.org/

