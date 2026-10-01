National MS Society Launches Campaign to End MS, Declaring for the First Time: Ending MS Is Within Reach

Five-year, $1 billion campaign to lead the way in ending MS, anchored by the Society's first-ever national research symposium and a landmark day of action in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Multiple Sclerosis Society today launched the Campaign to End MS, a five-year campaign to raise $1 billion to accelerate multiple sclerosis (MS) research breakthroughs, expand access to care and support and move the world closer to a future free of MS.

"For the first time in history, ending MS is within reach, and we are proud to lead the way," said Tim Coetzee, PhD, President and CEO of the National MS Society. "Eighty years of progress have built unstoppable momentum, and the pace of discovery is accelerating faster than ever. The question is no longer if we can end MS, but how quickly."

Nearly 1 million people in the United States live with MS, and there is currently no cure. Yet after decades of scientific progress, researchers are closer than ever to understanding how to stop the disease in its tracks, restore lost function and ultimately prevent MS altogether. The Campaign to End MS is designed to accelerate that momentum and turn possibility into reality.

That momentum is already underway. Today, the National MS Society supports more than 200 research projects worldwide and is investing more than $100 million in active multiple sclerosis research focused on stopping progression, restoring function and ultimately curing MS. As part of that commitment, the Society also announced nearly $8.9 million in new research investments supporting 15 projects aligned with its Pathways to Cures roadmap.

Through the campaign, the Society is working to build a future where:

· An MS diagnosis can be made in hours, not months or years, reducing uncertainty, limiting disease damage and enabling earlier intervention.

· Every person with MS can access the right treatment at the right time, helping them stay ahead of their disease and live their fullest life.

· Every person affected by MS can access the support they need, ensuring no one faces MS alone.

Landmark Events in New York City

On Oct.1, the launch is anchored by the Society's first-ever national research symposium, Big Bets for Breakthroughs, convening leading MS researchers, clinicians and industry partners to explore the most promising opportunities to stop disease progression, restore function and ultimately end MS. The symposium opens with a keynote from renowned neurologist and MS researcher Dr. Fred Lublin of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, reflecting on decades of progress in the field and the opportunities ahead.

Also on Oct.1, the Campaign to End MS Gala will bring together donors, researchers, advocates and community leaders for an evening of celebration and philanthropy at Cipriani 42nd Street. The event will be emceed by ABC News Chief Meteorologist and Chief Climate Correspondent Ginger Zee and will honor David Osmond and his family's longstanding commitment to the MS community.

Composer Jeff Beal, a five-time Emmy Award winner who has lived with MS since 2007, will premiere the official theme of the Campaign to End MS, an original piece created to mark the launch of this historic effort and reflect the hope, urgency and possibility driving the movement to end MS. Third Eye Blind will perform. The evening is made possible in part by the generous support of American Communications Construction and Aloha Beauty Lounge.

On October 3, the movement to end MS will shine across New York City as iconic buildings illuminate in the National MS Society's signature orange, creating a visible symbol of hope, progress and solidarity for the nearly 1 million people living with MS in the United States. Participating locations include One World Trade Center, 151 W 42nd Street, One Bryant Park, The Sven in Long Island City and Halletts Point in Astoria, Queens.

"Multiple sclerosis affects nearly 1 million people in the United States, and there is currently no cure," said Bruce Bebo, PhD, Chief Research and Medical Affairs Officer of the National MS Society. "For decades, researchers have worked toward a future where we could stop MS before it causes irreversible damage, restore function that has been lost and ultimately prevent the disease altogether. Today, that future is no longer theoretical. The scientific advances we are seeing across the research landscape are bringing those possibilities within reach. The Campaign to End MS is designed to accelerate that progress and ensure breakthroughs reach people faster."

The Campaign to End MS is the most ambitious effort in the Society’s 80-year history, bringing together researchers, clinicians, advocates, donors and people affected by MS to accelerate progress toward a world free of the disease.

Media are invited to attend and cover the Research Symposium and the Campaign to End MS Gala. For credentialing and more information, contact media@nmss.org

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system. Currently there is no cure. Symptoms vary from person to person and may include disabling fatigue, mobility challenges, cognitive changes and vision issues. Nearly 1 million people live with MS in the United States. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to minimize disability. Significant progress is being made to achieve a world free of MS.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The National MS Society, founded in 1946, is the global leader of a growing movement dedicated to creating a world free of MS. The Society provides global leadership and funds research for a cure, drives change through advocacy and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives. Connect to learn more and get involved: nationalMSsociety.org, Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, YouTube or 1-800-344-4867.

Contact Info



Daphne Mack

media@nmss.org