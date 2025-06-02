National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Updates Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include Shield Blood-Based Screening

First national guideline recommendation for Shield paves the way for improved patient access and additional major guideline inclusions

NCCN guidelines point to landmark ECLIPSE Study showing efficacy of Shield

Shield is FDA-approved for adults age 45 or older at average risk for colorectal cancer

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced that the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) has included the Shield blood test in its updated colorectal cancer (CRC) screening guidelines. The Shield test detects CRC signals in the bloodstream from DNA that is shed by tumors, called circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). The updated NCCN CRC Screening Guidelines reflect the addition of Shield with a recommendation for testing every three years.

“With a simple blood draw, Shield provides a more convenient and pleasant screening option for the millions of eligible Americans who are forgoing their recommended screening for colorectal cancer,” said AmirAli Talasaz, Guardant Health co-CEO. “This major guideline inclusion from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network is just the first for Shield, and we believe a pivotal step for more patients to benefit from this test.”

In its guideline update, the NCCN pointed to Guardant’s landmark ECLIPSE (Evaluation of ctDNA LUNAR Assay in an Average Patient Screening Episode) study evaluating the performance of Shield compared to a screening colonoscopy. One of the largest studies of its kind and published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), ECLIPSE demonstrated that the Shield blood test is highly effective in detecting CRC, with a sensitivity of 83 percent.

About Shield

Shield is a non-invasive, blood-based screening test that detects alterations associated with colorectal cancer in the blood. It is intended as a screening test for individuals at average risk for the disease, age 45 or older, and is not intended for individuals at high risk for colorectal cancer. The Shield test can be considered in a manner similar to guideline-recommended non-invasive CRC screening options and can be completed during any healthcare visit. A positive Shield result raises concern for the presence of colorectal cancer or advanced adenoma and the patient should be referred for colonoscopy evaluation.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

