Nasus Pharma to Host Virtual KOL Event on June 10, 2026 to Discuss NS002 for the Treatment of Anaphylaxis

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NYSE: NSRX) (“Nasus Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative intranasal products, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (“KOL”) event on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET featuring Michael S. Blaiss, MD (Medical College of Georgia, Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett) and Joel Brooks, DO, MPH (Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital), who will join members of the Company’s management to discuss the unmet need and current treatment landscape for anaphylaxis. To register, click here.

The event will provide an overview of Nasus Pharma and NS002, the Company’s epinephrine intranasal powder candidate in development for the treatment of anaphylaxis. The current standard of care for anaphylaxis is the EpiPen® injection. KOLs will review NS002’s Phase 2 data, which shows faster and higher absorption than EpiPen®, demonstrating that NS002 is poised to potentially transform the epinephrine landscape. They will also discuss the challenges faced by pediatric patients and the perspectives of practicing physicians on the need for needle-free epinephrine.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Michael S. Blaiss, MD

Michael S. Blaiss, MD, is a clinical professor of pediatrics, division of allergy/immunology at Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia, and allergist at Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett in Norcross, Georgia. He received his BS in Zoology at the University of Georgia, where he was in Phi Beta Kappa and his medical degree from the University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences where he was inducted into AOA Honor Society. He did a pediatrics residence at University of Tennessee/Le Bonheur Children’s Medical Center in Memphis and completed a fellowship in allergy/immunology at Ochsner Medical Foundation in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is past president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. He served as treasurer of the American Board of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, a past member of the Board of Directors of the World Allergy Organization and past president of the Tennessee and Louisiana Societies of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. He was Executive Medical Director of the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. In addition, he has been a member of the editorial boards for the Annals of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, World Allergy Organization Journal, Journal of Asthma and Allergy and Asthma Proceedings, Hypersensitivity, and American Journal of Rhinology and Allergy. Dr. Blaiss has published over 200 peer-reviewed scientific articles in the field of allergy and presented at more than 500 meetings and seminars throughout the world.

About Joel Brooks, DO, MPH

Joel Brooks, DO, MPH, is an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and an Attending Pediatrician in the Division of Allergy, Immunology, and Rheumatology at New York-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital. Dr. Brooks completed his medical degree at the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, followed by an Internal Medicine Residency and Chief Residency at UPMC Lititz Hospital. He then pursued Allergy and Immunology Fellowship training at the Yale School of Medicine, during which he earned a Master of Public Health in global health and social and behavioral sciences from the Yale School of Public Health. He also completed the Fellows as Medical Educators Certificate Program at Yale. After fellowship, Dr. Brooks joined the faculty at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC, where he served as a staff allergist and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He also served as Site Director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Allergy and Immunology Fellowship Program. Dr. Brooks’s clinical and research interests include anaphylaxis, food allergy, drug allergy, and angioedema. He has presented his work at national and international conferences and published in multiple peer-reviewed journals. He is also deeply committed to medical education and serves on several committees within both the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology and the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.

About Nasus Pharma

Nasus Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a number of intranasal powder products addressing acute medical conditions in the community. NS002, Nasus Pharma’s intranasal powder epinephrine product candidate is being developed as a needle-free alternative to epinephrine autoinjectors for patients with anaphylaxis. Intranasal administration is most suitable for those situations in which rapid drug delivery is required and offers needle-free, easy-to-use alternatives. Nasus Pharma’s proprietary powder-based intranasal (“PBI”) technology is designed for rapid and reliable drug delivery, leveraging the nasal cavity’s rich vascular network for quick absorption. The PBI formulation uses uniform spherical powder particles for broad dispersion and potentially faster, higher absorption compared to liquid-based nasal products. For further information about the Company, please visit www.nasuspharma.com or follow on Twitter (X) or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will”, “would,” or the negative of these words, similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nasus Pharma is using forward looking statements in this press release when it discusses: the potential of NS002 as a needle-free treatment for anaphylaxis; that NS002 is poised to potentially transform the epinephrine landscape; and the potential benefits of the Company’s proprietary intranasal technology. Historical results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 25, 2026. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Company Contact

Nasus Pharma Ltd.

info@nasuspharma.com

Investor Contact

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

+1-617-308-4306

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com