Nanox Announces Collaboration with Meir Medical Center to Deploy Nanox.ARC for Orthopedic Imaging Clinical Study

Enhancing emergency triage imaging with Nanox.ARC to improve efficiency and lower radiation dose

Collaboration expands clinical evidence base of Nanox.ARC to support broader adoption

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanox Imaging Ltd. (“Nanox”, or the “Company”, Nasdaq: NNOX), a leader in innovative medical imaging technology, today announced a clinical collaboration with Meir Medical Center, part of the Clalit Health Services, Israel’s largest healthcare organization, aimed at enhancing and expanding the established clinical validation of the Nanox.ARC.

The clinical study is designed to demonstrate the diagnostic value of the Nanox.ARC system for orthopedic injuries commonly treated in emergency departments, such as accidents and other high-impact events. By comparing Nanox.ARC imaging with Meir Medical Center’s existing diagnostic workflow, which typically includes conventional radiography or radiography followed by CT, the study aims to demonstrate the ability of Nanox.ARC to provide more detailed anatomical information, better diagnostic confidence and faster clinical decision-making.

The Nanox.ARC is a multisource digital tomosynthesis system that makes 3D imaging possible in more clinical settings at a lower cost and reduced radiation dose compared to traditional CT. The system is intended to produce tomographic images for general use including the human musculoskeletal system, pulmonary, intra-abdominal and paranasal sinus indications, adjunctive to conventional radiography, on adult patients.

“This collaboration with Meir Medical Center advances the ongoing real-world clinical validation of the Nanox.ARC,” said Erez Meltzer, CEO and Acting Chairman of Nanox. “Partnerships with leading institutions like Meir, one of Israel's largest hospital networks, are essential to building the clinical evidence base that will support broader adoption of our technology. Our long-term goal is to make advanced 3D imaging accessible, cost-efficient, and a standard part of patient care worldwide.”

Professor Nissim Ohana, M.D., Head of the Orthopedic Division at Meir Medical Center, added: “The orthopedic division at Meir Medical Center, under my leadership, is deeply committed to innovation and technological advancement as powerful engines for progress in Israeli healthcare. We welcome our collaboration with Nanox and hope that evaluating the Nanox.ARC in real-time emergency settings will have the potential to significantly improve fracture detection and to meaningfully benefit our patients.”

In addition to reviewing comparative performance, the study will assess how incorporating Nanox.ARC at the earliest stages of triage may create a more efficient and lower-radiation diagnostic pathway. Nanox.ARC’s multisource technology has the potential to offer enhanced visualization of subtle, complex or overlapping anatomical structures that are not always clearly visible on 2D imaging, while avoiding the higher radiation and resource demands of CT scanning.

The study will be conducted as part of a structured research protocol approved by Meir's Helsinki Committee (IRB) and is designed to improve the precision, speed, and clinical utility of emergency fracture diagnosis.

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world’s transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform.

Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care.

Nanox’s vision is to expand the reach of medical imaging both within and beyond traditional hospital settings by providing a seamless solution from scan to interpretation and beyond. By leveraging proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-driven analytics, and a clinically driven approach, Nanox aims to enhance the efficiency of routine imaging workflows, support early detection of disease, and improve patient outcomes.

The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC, a cost-effective, 3D multi-source digital tomosynthesis imaging system designed for ease of use and scalability; Nanox.AI, a suite of AI-based algorithms that augment the interpretation of routine CT imaging to identify early signs often associated with chronic disease; Nanox.CLOUD, a cloud-based platform for secure data management, storage, and advanced imaging analytics; Nanox.MARKETPLACE and USARAD Holdings, which provide access to remote radiology and cardiology experts and comprehensive teleradiology services; and Nanox Health IT, which combines deep healthcare IT expertise with leading technology partners to deliver RIS, PACS, AI, dictation, and secure infrastructure solutions that streamline workflows and support safer, more efficient care delivery.

By integrating imaging technology, AI, cloud infrastructure, clinical expertise, a marketplace, and health information technology, Nanox seeks to lower barriers to adoption, improve utilization, and advance preventive care worldwide. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

About Meir Medical Center (MMC)

As one of Israel’s largest and most leading medical centers, Meir Medical Center is dedicated to delivering advanced, compassionate, and innovative medical care to hundreds of thousands of patients each year. Since its founding in 1956, the hospital has grown to serve a regional population of approximately one million residents in the Sharon area. The 801-bed facility is staffed by a multidisciplinary team of over 4,200 professionals—including nearly 1,000 physicians—and manages over 60,000 annual admissions and 190,000 emergency visits. Internationally accredited by JCI, Meir is home to world-class Centers of Excellence in orthopedics, cardiology, and respiratory medicine, and proudly serves as the official medical advisor to the Israeli National Olympic Team, reflecting its leadership in sports medicine and rehabilitation. As an academic medical center affiliated with Tel Aviv University, MMC is deeply engaged in clinical research, medical education, and innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC, the ability to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox’s ability to complete development of the Nanox System; (ii) Nanox’s ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox’s expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the Nanox.ARC and Nanox.CLOUD from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (iv) Nanox’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (v) Nanox’s ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; (vi) the market acceptance of the Nanox System and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (vii) Nanox’s expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; (viii) Nanox’s ability to conduct business globally; (ix) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; (x) risks related to the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel; (xi) risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises, among other things; and (xii) potential litigation associated with our transactions.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox’s actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Nanox’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ben Shannon (US)

ICR Healthcare

NanoxPR@icrinc.com

Jessica Hodgson

ICR Healthcare (Europe)

NanoxPR@icrinc.com

Investor Contact:

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Healthcare

mike.cavanaugh@icrhealthcare.com