NanoVibronix Announces Renewal and Expansion of Distribution Agreement with Dukehill Healthcare Pty Ltd in Australia

ELMSFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) (the “Company” or “NanoVibronix”), a medical technology company specializing in non-invasive therapeutic devices, today announced the renewal and expansion of its exclusive three-year distribution agreement with Dukehill Healthcare Pty Ltd. (“Dukehill”).





Dukehill, with its Head Office in Queensland, has primarily focused its clinical projects and sales efforts within the state and in New South Wales. However, the recent expansion of the agreement with the Company now extends across all Australian States, with notable growth in South Australia and Victoria. This surge follows an increasing number of inquiries and orders from healthcare facilities in these States. Additionally, the recent publication of an independent study in which researchers cited compelling findings that demonstrate UroShield’s effectiveness in reducing catheter-associated complications and enhancing patient outcomes, is expected to further drive sales across Australia.

Brian Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of NanoVibronix, commented, “We believe the renewal of our distribution partnership with Dukehill underscores the growing recognition of UroShield’s effectiveness in improving patient care and our dedication to making this technology more widely accessible. With Dukehill’s expanded presence in Australia and the heightened awareness generated by the recent study, we are confident in UroShield’s continued success in the market. This agreement with Dukehill is expected to enable more patients and healthcare providers to experience the benefits of our innovative technology.”

Toni Hill, Director of Dukehill, commented, “We are excited to strengthen our partnership with NanoVibronix and bring UroShield to a wider population across Australia. The growing interest in UroShield, combined with the positive study results, underscores the device’s potential to transform the management of urinary catheters and improve quality of life for patients.”

In addition to broadening its distribution, Dukehill will showcase the benefits of UroShield at the upcoming 33rd National Conference on Incontinence, hosted by Continence Health Australia, in Hobart in May 2025. Clinicians from across Australia are expected to meet and be able to discuss findings from the study as part of the conference program and exhibition, further reinforcing the device’s clinical efficacy and patient benefits. For information about the conference, please visit https://www.continence.org.au/NCOI.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, focused on developing medical devices utilizing its patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. The proprietary technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including for disruption of biofilms and bacterial colonization, as well as for pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the continuous assistance of medical professionals. The Company’s primary products include PainShield® and UroShield®, which are portable devices suitable for administration at home or in any care setting. Additional information about NanoVibronix is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.

