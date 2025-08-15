Nanosonics Launches Latest Innovation for High-Level Disinfection (HLD) of Ultrasound Probes

The trophon®3 device and trophon2 Plus are now available in the U.S. and Canada.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanosonics, Inc., a global leader in infection prevention solutions, is proud to announce the release of the trophon3 system and trophon2 Plus, a software upgrade available for the trophon2 device.

The trophon device is the only automated HLD system for ultrasound probes that uses hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) to deliver consistent, reliable disinfection with every cycle. With automated precision and proven efficacy, trophon technology helps reduce the risk of cross-contamination and exposure to harmful chemicals—protecting staff, time, and the environment.

Designed for efficiency, trophon3 technology has a 4-minute cycle time and digital traceability to streamline workflows and audit readiness. With available RIS and PACS integration, and DICOM support, The AuditPro® Compliance Management System, our secure, automated digital system, features extended connectivity to provide more flexibility and control over data.

"The launch of trophon3 and trophon2 Plus set a new benchmark in automated HLD for ultrasound transducers, upholding the trophon technology's market leadership position. These launches reflect our commitment to innovation, customer support and ongoing expansion in this important area of infection prevention," said Michael Kavanagh, CEO and President.

Every day, approximately 1 in 31 hospital patients contract a healthcare-associated infection (HAI)—a reminder that even routine care carries real risk.1 While progress has been made in reducing certain types of HAIs, device-related infections remain a persistent challenge. Reprocessing failures, whether due to human error, inconsistent practices, or inadequate systems, have been linked to patient exposure and documented outbreaks.

"The trophon3 technology reinforces our commitment to safety, sustainability, and streamlined operations—delivering unparalleled infection prevention with every cycle. This launch marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a safer and more efficient healthcare environment," said Ken Shaw, President, North America.

Effective disinfection and sterilization of medical devices is a critical safeguard. Innovation in infection prevention can make all the difference.

The trophon3 device and trophon2 Plus software upgrade are now available, offering a new level of convenience, safety, and connectivity to healthcare facilities.

Contact: info@nanosonics.com

For more information, please visit: http://www.nanosonics.us/trophon3

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics, Inc. is an Australian infection prevention company that has successfully developed and commercialized a unique automated disinfection technology, the trophon® device, representing the first major innovation in high level disinfection for ultrasound probes in more than 20 years. The trophon device is fast becoming the global standard of care for ultrasound probe disinfection.

References

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2024, November 25 ). 2023 National and State Healthcare-Associated Infections Progress Report. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/healthcare-associated-infections/php/data/progress-report.html

