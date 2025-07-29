SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Myriad Genetics to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

July 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, will hold its second quarter 2025 earnings conference call at 4:30pm ET on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. The company’s quarterly earnings will be released the same day after the market closes. During the call, Myriad management will provide a financial overview and business update of the company’s performance for the second quarter 2025.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Myriad’s Investor Relations website at investor.myriad.com. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call. An archived webcast of the call will be available at investor.myriad.com following the call.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Investor Contact 
Matt Scalo 
(801) 584-3532 
IR@myriad.com 

Media Contact 
Kate Schraml
(224) 875-4493
PR@myriad.com


Earnings Utah
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Accumulated problems, contradictions. Dead end, we need to go back. You cannot continue further. Complete impossibility to continue. Rejection of an idea. Hard sanctions. Fatal error.
Obesity
Roche Drops Early Obesity Asset, Citing Lack of Competitiveness
July 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
Tariffs
Novartis ‘Moving as Fast as Possible’ to Fully Manufacture Key Drugs in US as Tariffs Near
July 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Earnings
J&J Targets $50B Oncology Sales By 2030: Updated
July 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Illustration of businesspeople heading to exit
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of H1 2025
July 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel