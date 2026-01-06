Myriad Genetics to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today announced that Sam Raha, president and CEO, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 14, at 5:15 pm PT (8:15 pm ET).

The presentation will be available through a live webcast and archived at investor.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.



