Myriad Genetics to Present 8 Abstracts about MRD and Other Studies at 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

New data will be presented about Precise® Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) Test and MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, announced it will present new data in eight abstracts at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® (SABCS).

The company will share the latest advances in the MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test that support guideline-driven treatment decisions. Additionally, the company is presenting data on its Precise® Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) Test, an ultrasensitive, second-generation pan-tumor MRD test that is especially impactful for low-tumor-shedding cancers, such as breast cancer. It has high sensitivity and specificity at low tumor fraction.1

“I am thrilled that we are sharing some very strong data at SABCS from multiple breast-cancer studies that used Precise MRD,” said Dale Muzzey, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Myriad Genetics. “Each study showcases the benefit of ultrasensitive and quantitative ctDNA testing, as we observed noteworthy correspondence with clinical outcomes of interest. I’m also pleased that, in addition to MRD studies, we are sharing data about germline testing, somatic testing, and polygenic risk assessment, all areas of excellence for Myriad that underscore our commitment to serving the cancer care continuum.”

Myriad will sponsor a session at the Product Theater, where Gregory Vidal, MD, PhD, associate professor at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, and Sara Mokhtary-Myers, MS, CGC, certified genetic counselor and Genetics Program Coordinator at Texas Oncology, will discuss the evolving role of tumor genomic and germline testing in breast cancer care. The session will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2:30–3:30 p.m.



Myriad Genetics Presentations

Personalized Whole-Genome-Based ctDNA Dynamics During Neoadjuvant Therapy Across Breast Cancer Subtypes: Early Insights From MONITOR-Breast

Abstract #3552, Presentation # PS1-13-11

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 12:30-2:00 pm (CST), Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Julia Foldi, MD, PhD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Ultra-sensitive Molecular Residual Disease Detection in Breast Cancer Using Whole-Genome Sequencing-Based Personalized ctDNA Panels: Preliminary Results from the MONSTAR-SCREEN-3 Project

Presentation # PS2-09-07

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 5:00-6:30 pm (CST), Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Yoichi Naito, National Cancer Center Hospital East, Kashiwa, Japan

Ultrasensitive ctDNA-based MRD monitoring predicts relapse in postoperative HR+ inflammatory breast cancer

Abstract #1012, Presentation # PS4-02-02

Thursday, Dec. 11, 5:00-6:30 pm (CST), Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Ranjan Upadhyay MD, PhD, Anderson Cancer Center

Ancestry-specific prevalence of pathogenic variants among patients with breast cancer who do not meet guidelines for genetic testing

Abstract #858, Presentation #PS3-02-30

Thursday, Dec. 11, 12:30-2:00 pm (CST), Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Timothy Simmons, PhD, Biostatistician III, Myriad Genetics

Enhancing breast cancer risk assessment in a community imaging center to identify high-risk patients and guide screening and management

Abstract #202, Presentation # PS3-02-13

Thursday, Dec. 11, 12:30-2:00 pm (CST), Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Tammy McKamie, MSN, RN, ACGN, OCN, Myriad Genetics

Interactions between polygenic variants and clinical factors as predictors of breast cancer risk in women of self-reported Black/African ancestry

Abstract #1222, Presentation # PS3-01-03

Thursday, Dec. 11, 12:30-2:00 pm (CST), Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Timothy Simmons, PhD, Biostatistician III, Myriad Genetics

Co-occurring pathogenic variants in patients with breast cancer

Abstract #1570, Presentation # PS3-02-07

Thursday, Dec. 11, 12:30-2:00 pm (CST), Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Kallie Woods, MS, CGC, Myriad Genetics

Tumor genomic profiling results in breast cancer patients: A comprehensive analysis from a laboratory research registry

Abstract #888, Presentation # PS2-10-26

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 5:00-6:30 pm (CST), Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Gregory Vidal MD, PhD, West Cancer Center and Regional One Health



Myriad Genetics at Booth 1414

In addition to data presentations, Myriad will welcome attendees to its booth (#1414) during exhibition hours. Among the Myriad products highlighted in the company’s 2025 SABCS exhibit are:

Precise Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) Test 1 The test can be used to monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) levels throughout a patient’s clinical cancer care, starting immediately after diagnosis and continuing through treatment and surveillance. This test is currently available for research use only (RUO) and not available for clinical use.

The test can be used to monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) levels throughout a patient’s clinical cancer care, starting immediately after diagnosis and continuing through treatment and surveillance. This test is currently available for research use only (RUO) and not available for clinical use. MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test ® ) 2 and guidelines from American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). These genes are associated with cancer risk and may have clear clinical actionability, supporting the goal that each addition to the panel provides meaningful insights for patient care. The updated MyRisk panel now includes 63 carefully selected genes across more than 11 cancer types, reflecting Myriad’s commitment to meeting evolving clinical needs and delivering clinical value at every step of the cancer care continuum.

) and guidelines from American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). These genes are associated with cancer risk and may have clear clinical actionability, supporting the goal that each addition to the panel provides meaningful insights for patient care. The updated MyRisk panel now includes 63 carefully selected genes across more than 11 cancer types, reflecting Myriad’s commitment to meeting evolving clinical needs and delivering clinical value at every step of the cancer care continuum. MyRisk Test with RiskScore ®

MyChoice ® CDx Test 3 By determining comprehensive HRD status, the MyChoice CDx Test helps expand access to targeted therapy in both early and late-line settings.

1 Acevedo, A. et al. Analytical validation of a high-definition tumor-informed MRD assay demonstrates robust detection at low tumor fractions common in breast cancer. Poster presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) Dec 10-13, 2024.

2 NCCN makes no warranties of any kind whatsoever regarding their content, use or application and disclaims any responsibility for their application or use in any way.

3 Tew WP, Lacchetti C, Birrer MJ, et al. PARP inhibitors in the management of ovarian cancer: ASCO guideline. J Clin Oncol. 2020;38(30):3468-3493

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the company’s expectation that, in addition to MRD studies, it will share data about germline testing, somatic testing, and polygenic risk assessment, which are areas of excellence for the company that underscore its commitment to serving the cancer care continuum, and the company’s belief that the expansion of the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test to include genes referenced in NCCN Guidelines and guidelines from ASCO will support the company’s goal that each addition to the panel provides meaningful insights for patient care and reflects the company’s commitment to meeting evolving clinical needs and delivering value across the cancer care continuum. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2025, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

