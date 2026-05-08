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Press Releases

Myriad Genetics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

May 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today announced Myriad management will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences.

  • The BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference – 1-to-1 investor meetings taking place Wednesday, May 13, 2026.
  • Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – fireside chat at 8:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

The Goldman Sachs presentation will be available through live audio webcast links in the investor information section of Myriad’s website at investor.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Our tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Investor Contact
Matt Scalo
(801) 584-3532
IR@myriad.com

Media Contact
Kate Schraml
(224) 875-4493
PR@myriad.com


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