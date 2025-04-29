Myosin Therapeutics Awarded $3 Million NIH Grant to Advance Clinical Trial for MT-110 in Methamphetamine Use Disorder

JUPITER, Fla., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Myosin Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for cancer and neurological disorders, today announced that it has been awarded a $3 million grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

This grant will help support the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of MT-110, laying the foundation for MT-110 as a first-in-class treatment option for methamphetamine use disorder (MUD). MUD is a severe and growing public health crisis with no FDA approved treatments. In the United States alone, over 2.5 million people are estimated to have this use disorder. And, unlike opioids, the number of overdose deaths attributed to methamphetamine increased last year.

The NIDA grant is part of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, which supports early-stage companies advancing technologies with strong public health potential. This highly competitive program is a critical pathway for accelerating translational science in areas of significant unmet medical need, including substance use disorders.

"We are extremely grateful to NIDA for their continued support of this program," said Dr. Pat Griffin, co-founder of Myosin Therapeutics. "There are currently no FDA-approved medications for methamphetamine use disorder, and we believe MT-110 has the potential to fill this critical unmet need."

MT-110 was developed through NIH's Blueprint Neurotherapeutics Network, a public-private partnership that helped Myosin Therapeutics' co-founders advance MT-110 from discovery through preclinical development. MT-110 targets a molecular nanomotor protein to reduce the motivation for stimulants and prevent relapses without impacting natural rewards. Preclinical studies have shown excellent safety and efficacy, supporting its advancement into human trials.

"Methamphetamine use disorder devastates lives and communities, and current treatment options are limited to behavior modification therapies," said Dr. Karen Smith, Chief Medical Officer of Myosin Therapeutics. "MT-110's long-lasting efficacy in preclinical studies following just a single administration makes it particularly promising, as a daily medication can be challenging for this population."

Myosin Therapeutics is a Jupiter, FL-based biotechnology company spun out of The Wertheim UF Scripps Institute. The company develops novel therapies for neuroscience and oncology indications using a discovery platform focused on molecular nanomotor proteins. Myosin Therapeutics was founded in 2020 by Drs. Courtney Miller, Patrick Griffin, and Theodore Kamenecka.

