Myomo Announces Participation in Upcoming May 2026 Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) ("Myomo" or the "Company"), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.

On May 20, Myomo’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Gudonis and Chief Financial Officer David Henry will participate virtually in a fireside chat as part of Alliance Global Partners Annual Healthcare Company Showcase. The fireside chat will begin at 11:20 a.m ET. The registration link for the conference can be found here

Chief Financial Officer David Henry will present at Sidoti’s Virtual Micro Cap Conference being held May 20-21, and will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. The Company’s presentation will be webcast live at 1:45 p.m. ET on May 21. The registration link for the conference can be found here

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device in the U.S. that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

Myomo

ir@myomo.com



Alliance Advisors IR

Bruce Voss

bvoss@allianceadvisors.com

310-691-7100