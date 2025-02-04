Multiple System Atrophy Market Size to Reach USD 193.7 Million by 2035, Impelled by Advancements in Early Detection

Multiple System Atrophy Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major multiple system atrophy market reached a value of USD 133.8 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 193.7 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.42% during 2025-2035. The market is driven by extensive investments in research activities aimed at analyzing the potential of stem cell therapy for regenerating damaged neurons and improving disease symptoms. Additionally, the development of targeted therapies and innovative treatments is further propelling the market growth.

Advances in Early Detection and Diagnostic Technologies: Driving the Multiple System Atrophy Market

Improved diagnostic and early detection technologies have really been instrumental for the growth of the multiple system atrophy (MSA) market. An important innovation that has emerged is the application of advanced neuroimaging techniques for diagnosis. High-resolution magnetic resonance imaging or MRI, especially diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI), has efficiently identified characteristic changes in the brain, including cerebellar and pontine as well as basal ganglia atrophy. Besides, the improvement in PET and SPECT scans increases diagnostic precision through abnormalities in dopamine and glucose metabolism. Such studies distinguish MSA from Parkinson’s disease. Biomarkers research is another key area to facilitate early diagnosis of MSA. α-synuclein aggregates in cerebrospinal fluid and blood have emerged as potential biomarkers for non-invasive and accurate diagnosis. These biomarkers give an insight into the course of disease, letting researchers classify patients for further use in clinical trials to expedite drug development. Also, advancements in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming the precision of diagnosis. AI-driven algorithms in imaging and clinical data can identify early disease patterns to diagnose rapidly and more accurately. With these advancements in technology, the MSA market is witnessing increased investment in diagnostic tools and therapeutic development. As early detection becomes more achievable, patients can benefit from timely interventions, which may improve quality of life and disease management, while pharmaceutical and medical technology companies continue to drive market growth through innovation.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

Innovation in novel therapies and pharmacological treatment is an essential contributor to the growth of the multiple system atrophy (MSA) market. A specific area of innovation lies in neuroprotective therapy, which is a treatment meant that slows disease progression. Moreover, companies are developing drugs to address the problem of the accumulation of misfolded α-synuclein, a hallmark of MSA pathology. Immunotherapies, including monoclonal antibodies targeting toxic α-synuclein aggregates, are under clinical investigation and appear to have potential in altering the course of the disease. Gene therapy and stem cell-based treatments are also emerging as future breakthroughs. Gene therapy targets the delivery of neuroprotective genes to the affected areas of the brain, whereas stem cell therapies aim at replacing damaged neurons and restoring lost functions. These novel treatments may transform the management of MSA and expand therapeutic choices. Additionally, advancements in drug development for treating autonomic dysfunction, a main complication of MSA, are propelling the market. New blood pressure instability-targeting drugs are under development that aim to cure urinary dysfunctions and impairments in movement, thus ameliorating patients’ symptoms, which in turn, improves quality of life. Also, there is a growth in drug repositioning by reusing currently marketed drugs on MSA with less time consumed in research, along with reduced expenditure. Support from regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EMA is also driving faster approvals for promising therapies. As research into new therapies continues, the MSA market is likely to experience substantial growth.

Marketed Therapies in Multiple System Atrophy Market

Northera (Droxidopa): Sumitomo Pharma/Lundbeck

Northera (Droxidopa) is a precursor of noradrenaline that is used in the treatment of multiple system atrophy. The drug crosses the blood-brain barrier and is converted to norepinephrine by L-aromatic-amino-acid decarboxylase. Norephinephrine functions as a vasoconstrictor at alpha-adrenergic receptors while stimulating the heart and dilation of the arteries at beta-adrenergic receptors. Northera increases blood pressure and alleviates symptoms of neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) commonly experienced in multiple system atrophy by boosting the body’s deficient norepinephrine levels.

Emerging Therapies in Multiple System Atrophy Market

TAK-341: Takeda

TAK-341, produced by Takeda, is a monoclonal antibody that targets and binds to alpha-synuclein, a protein linked to multiple system atrophy. The medicine primarily aims to stop disease development by lowering the accumulation of aggregated alpha-synuclein in the brain. It acts as a passive immunotherapy, binding to both monomeric and aggregated forms of alpha-synuclein, potentially blocking subsequent aggregation and neurotoxicity.

Verdiperstat: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Verdiperstat, developed by Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, acts by irreversibly blocking myeloperoxidase (MPO), an enzyme found largely in neutrophils that contributes to inflammation via the production of reactive oxygen species. Verdiperstat works by inhibiting MPO, which reduces oxidative stress and neuroinflammation in the brain, potentially reducing the progression of neurodegenerative illnesses such as multiple system atrophy by protecting neurons from damage associated with excessive inflammation

Lu AF82422: Lundbeck A/S

Lu AF82422, created by Lundbeck, is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to and clears extracellular, pathogenic alpha-synuclein protein, which is a significant pathology characteristic in multiple system atrophy. Thus, it inhibits its seeding and spread to neighboring cells, potentially reducing disease progression. It functions similarly to the body’s natural immune system in targeting dangerous protein aggregates.

ATH 434: Alterity therapeutics

ATH 434, produced by Alterity Therapeutics, acts as a iron chaperone to treat multiple system atrophy by binding to excess iron in the brain, preventing its detrimental accumulation and lowering oxidative stress. This could potentially decrease disease progression by reducing the toxicity associated with alpha-synuclein protein aggregation, which is a critical pathogenic hallmark of MSA. Essentially, it intends to restore normal iron balance in the brain by distributing excess iron, preserving neurons, and decreasing protein aggregation.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA TAK-341 Takeda Alpha-synuclein inhibitors Intravenous Verdiperstat Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Peroxidase inhibitors Oral Lu AF82422 Lundbeck A/S Alpha-synuclein inhibitors Intravenous ATH 434 Alterity therapeutics Alpha-synuclein inhibitors; Iron chelating agents; Tau protein inhibitors Oral

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Multiple System Atrophy is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Multiple System Atrophy Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global multiple system atrophy market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing integrated platforms to enhance the management of multiple system atrophy. Some of the major players include Sumitomo Pharma and Lundbeck. These companies are driving innovation in the multiple system atrophy market through continuous research, diagnostic tools, and expanding their product offerings to meet the growing demand for the illness.

Key Players in Multiple System Atrophy Market:

The key players in the Multiple System Atrophy market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Sumitomo Pharma, Lundbeck, Takeda, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Alterity therapeutics, Cytora Ltd, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for multiple system atrophy (MSA) are the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. By estimations, based on analysis by IMARC, the United States represents the largest patient base suffering from MSA and holds the biggest share for its therapy market. This can be attributed to the increased adoption of high-resolution imaging techniques such as diffusion-weighted MRI, PET, and SPECT scans that have significantly improved early detection, thus allowing for timely intervention and better disease management.

Additionally, major pharmaceutical and biotech companies within the U.S. are actively researching neuroprotective and disease-modifying therapies, including immunotherapy against misfolded α-synuclein, gene therapy, as well as stem-cell treatments. The FDA support of orphan drug designation and fast-track approvals has also expedited the development and successful commercialization of many promising therapies, which is further driving growth in this sector.

Besides this, rising awareness among healthcare professionals and patient advocacy groups has led to earlier diagnosis and improved patient care. Organizations like the MSA Coalition and research institutions are actively funding clinical trials and education programs, contributing to market growth.

Recent Developments in Multiple System Atrophy Market:

In January 2025, Alterity Therapeutics reported positive topline results from the ATH434-201 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in individuals with early-stage multiple system atrophy. The topline data revealed that ATH434 generated clinically and statistically significant improvement on the modified UMSARS Part I, a functional rating scale that assesses disability on activities of daily life affected by MSA.

In November 2024, Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) disclosed the advancement of the clinical development of amlenetug (Lu AF82422) for the treatment of multiple system atrophy with the initiation of MASCOT, a randomized, double-blind, phase III trial. The trial has two parts: A double-blind period in which participants are randomized to receive either high or low dosages of amlenetug, or placebo for 72 weeks, followed by an open-label extension period in which all study participants are offered treatment with amlenetug.

