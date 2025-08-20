mPATH Partners with NC Health Centers and DHHS to Expand Colorectal Cancer Screening Access Across the State

Pilot program involving over 10,000 North Carolinians shows early signs of success

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- mPATH Health, an innovative digital health company, is proud to announce the successful implementation of a large-scale outreach initiative in partnership with two Federally Qualified Health Centers, Kintegra Health and Blue Ridge Health, aimed at increasing colorectal cancer (CRC) screening rates across North Carolina. This initiative was made possible through funding and strategic guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Partnership to Increase Colorectal Cancer Screening (PICCS) program.

Leveraging mPATH's patient-centered technology, the program will engage over 10,000 North Carolinians who, based on electronic health records, appear to be overdue for CRC screening. The outreach campaign uses personalized cellphone text messages and mPATH's clinically proven, cloud-based platform to help patients understand their risk, take action and get screened, while minimizing staff burden for participating clinics.

"When is the last time you needed to call a travel agent to book a hotel, or a banker to make a withdrawal? Why should managing your preventive healthcare be any different?" asks David Miller, MD, mPATH Founder and CEO. "At mPATH Health, we are empowering people with this same digital self-service to help them live their fullest lives."

Colorectal cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, despite being highly preventable through routine screening. Experts recommend average risk adults start screening at age 45. However, national data shows that fewer than half of patients receiving care at Federally Qualified Health Centers are up to date on screening. The NC PICCS program has played a crucial role in enabling data-driven, community-focused approaches like this one.

"Our goal is to support innovative, evidence-based efforts that close screening gaps and save lives," said Jennifer Park, Project Director at NC DHHS. "This partnership has shown early signs of impact, and we're excited to see where it goes."

mPATH is a cancer screening solution that combines automation with behavioral science to help health systems identify patients who need preventive care and connect them with needed services. mPATH's digital engagement platform is gaining significant traction as a tool to improve preventive care outcomes, reduce disparities, and streamline care team workflows.

Kintegra Health, headquartered in Gastonia, NC, serves more than 100,000 patients annually across a broad service area that spans seventeen counties in North Carolina. With a mission to provide patient-centered, high-quality accessible care, Kintegra plays a critical role in delivering integrated primary and preventive services to medically underserved communities.

"This work aligns directly with our mission to remove barriers to care," said Erin Hultgren, Director of Community Health and Prevention at Kintegra Health. "Reaching patients who may not otherwise prioritize screening is critical, and mPATH has helped us do that in a meaningful, scalable way."

Blue Ridge Health, based in western North Carolina, operates more than 20 practice sites across 10 counties, serving over 45,000 patients each year. The health system offers comprehensive services ranging from primary care and behavioral health to dental, pharmacy, and nutrition services—particularly focusing on communities that face geographic and socioeconomic barriers to care.

"What's especially exciting is the way this program fits into our larger population health strategy," added Ashley Bland, Director of Practice Operations at Blue Ridge Health. "It allows us to be proactive, reaching people before a problem becomes harder—and more costly—to treat."

About mPATH



mPATH Health is a digital health company dedicated to transforming preventive cancer screening by integrating automation and behavioral science. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and personalized outreach, mPATH empowers individuals to prioritize their health and undergo regular screenings for early cancer detection. For more information, visit www.mpathhealth.com .

About the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS)

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is dedicated to improving the health, safety, and well-being of all North Carolinians. Through a range of statewide initiatives and partnerships, NC DHHS supports access to quality healthcare, promotes preventive services, and advances health equity. Learn more at https://www.ncdhhs.gov .

About Kintegra Health



Kintegra Health is a community sponsored, family-centered provider of health care, health education and preventive care services without regard for the ability to pay. The organization employs over 1,400 people, providing medical, dental, pharmacy, behavioral health and supportive programs and services in Alamance, Alexander, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Randolph, Rutherford, Stanly, Union and Yadkin Counties. For more information, visit www.kintegra.org

About Blue Ridge Health



Blue Ridge Health is a mission-driven FQHC serving over 45,000 patients annually across western North Carolina. With more than 20 locations in 10 counties, Blue Ridge Health provides integrated primary care, behavioral health, dental, pharmacy, and support services—ensuring access to affordable care for all, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. Learn more at www.brchs.com .

