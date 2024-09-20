Morehouse School of Medicine Partners with Manifold to Integrate Social Determinant and Genomic Data, Advancing Understanding of Disparities in Cancer in Under-Researched Groups

Leading cancer research institute will use Manifold’s Cancer Data Science and Observational Study solutions to generate insights from previously siloed data sets

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifold, an AI-powered clinical data platform, today announced that Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) will leverage their platform to modernize cancer genomics data analysis and improve collaboration among multidisciplinary stakeholders.

With Manifold, the Institute of Translational Genomic Medicine (ITGM) at MSM is building a modern data foundation to accelerate cancer research—integrating multimodal sources like clinical outcomes, genomics, survey, and geospatial data, making them accessible for exploration by researchers with a wide range of coding experience.

As the influx of healthcare data continues to grow and diversify, legacy technology tools struggle to handle the volume and variety of data modalities, including data such as digital pathology slides and free-text medical record notes. These tools also lack the capability to support advanced analytical techniques like machine learning. Manifold’s technology will equip MSM with AI-powered data analysis capabilities to integrate diverse data types into a unified platform, unlocking insights that were previously out of reach.

“Connecting this data represents a transformative shift in how we understand cancer disparities and accelerates the progress we can achieve as a community,” said Dr. Melissa Davis, ITGM Director. “Manifold’s partnership helps us advance our mission to provide genomic research capacity across MSM as well as to increase knowledge of genetic variation across the African diaspora and its impact on health and disease.”

Dr. Davis and team will first focus on advancing research on a cohort of breast cancer patients of African ancestry enrolled in the Polyethnic 1000 study out of the New York Genome Center, funded by The New York Community Trust. By integrating geospatial, clinical, and genomic data, they aim to uncover detailed insights into the molecular attributes of cancer within these communities, helping to better understand how cancer manifests in underrepresented populations. As part of this effort, the team will also utilize Manifold’s Cancer Observational Study Management solution to re-engage the patient cohort through targeted surveys, collecting additional information on lifestyle, environmental factors, and health outcomes.

“Manifold will help advance MSM’s cancer genomics research as they move the science of cancer health disparities forward,” said Vinay Seth Mohta, Manifold’s CEO. “With a modern data foundation, the ITGM at MSM can dive deeper into their unique multi-modal data and participant community to create a world with better health outcomes for all patients, regardless of race and socioeconomic status.”

