Moolec Science Announces Effectiveness of Reverse Stock Split

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC; the "Company" or "Moolec"), a science-based food ingredient company focused on producing animal proteins and nutritional oils in plants, today announced that, in accordance with the resolutions passed at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on April 22, 2025, and the resolutions adopted by the Company's board of directors on the same date, the Company has approved a reverse stock split at a consolidation ratio of one-for-ten (1-for-10). As a result, every ten ordinary shares of the Company, with a par value of US$0.01 per share (the "Shares"), issued and outstanding will automatically, and without any action required on the part of the holders, be consolidated into one validly issued, fully paid, and non-assessable Share, with no change to the par value per share (the "Reverse Stock Split").

The Company anticipates that the Reverse Stock Split will take effect May 14, 2025, 8:30 AM Eastern Time (the "Effective Time") and will be reflected in the market at the start of trading, on a split-adjusted basis.

The Shares will continue to trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol "MLEC" under a new CUSIP code, which is L64875 120. The Company's publicly traded warrants will continue to be traded under the symbol "MLECW" under the same CUSIP code, which is L64875 112. As a result of the Reverse Stock Split the number of issued and outstanding Shares will be reduced from approximately 40 million Shares to approximately 4 million Shares. The Reverse Stock Split does not otherwise affect the Company's business or operations.

Registered shareholders are not required to take any action to receive Shares in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Shareholders owning shares through an account at a brokerage firm, bank, dealer, custodian or other similar organization acting as nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split, subject to such broker's particular processes, and likewise will not be required to take any action in connection with the Reverse Stock Split.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements with respect to performance, prospects, revenues, and other aspects of the business of Moolec are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors, about which we cannot be certain. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the possibility that Moolec may be adversely affected by economic, business and/or other competitive factors, costs related to the scaling up of Moolec's business and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header "Risk Factors" in Moolec's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as Moolec's other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

