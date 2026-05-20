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Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 20, 2026

May 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • TD Cowen 7th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit (virtual) – fireside chat, May 27, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York – fireside chat, June 4, 2026, at 11:40 a.m. ET

Webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of Monte Rosa’s website at ir.monterosatx.com, and archived versions will be made available for 30 days following the presentations.

About Monte Rosa
Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa’s QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. Monte Rosa has developed the industry’s leading pipeline of first-in-class and only-in-class MGDs, spanning autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, oncology, and beyond, with three programs in the clinic. Monte Rosa has ongoing collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies in the areas of immunology, oncology and neurology. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

Investors
Andrew Funderburk
ir@monterosatx.com

Media
Cory Tromblee, Scient PR
media@monterosatx.com


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