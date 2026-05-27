Momentum Biotechnologies Launches CHIPP, A Novel High-Throughput Target Deconvolution Technology

BILLERICA, Mass. and FREISING, Germany, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Biotechnologies ("Momentum"), a contract research organization that leverages mass spectrometry for drug discovery, announced today the launch of CHIPP (chaotrope-induced protein precipitation and proteome profiling), a novel, sensitive, scalable, and label-free assay for the analysis of drug:target interactions. This technology enables the automated, proteome-wide profiling of hundreds of test compounds, harnessing the analytical capacity of mass spectrometry for target identification, deconvolution, and selectivity profiling.

"We are very excited to launch our new CHIPP technology for scalable and comprehensive target profiling," says Hannes Hahne, President of Momentum's European operations. "Compared to existing label-free target deconvolution methods, CHIPP offers robust increases in both depth and throughput, meaning that scientific teams can obtain more information about more compounds in less time. This assay is a powerful addition to the drug discovery toolbox, and we look forward to accelerating our clients' research efforts through this new offering."

This excitement is shared by Momentum's Founder and CEO, Can Ozbal, who says, "CHIPP has the potential to transform drug discovery workflows – instead of having to select a few candidates for follow-up profiling, researchers can now analyze hundreds of primary screening hits in 96-well-plate format using CHIPP technology. We believe that this approach offers substantial benefit to our clients and will ultimately facilitate the discovery and development of novel therapeutics."

Delegates from Momentum will be highlighting CHIPP alongside other service capabilities at this year's American Society for Mass Spectrometry conference in San Diego, California, from May 31 to June 4, 2026. Researchers interested in learning more about CHIPP and its applications for drug discovery and development are encouraged to connect with Momentum's scientific team through Momentum’s website or at info@momentum.bio.

About Momentum Biotechnologies



Momentum Biotechnologies is a drug discovery partner providing specialized mass spectrometry technologies to biopharmaceutical clients across the globe. Momentum helps clients identify, validate, and characterize therapeutic leads through a diverse portfolio of services, including high-throughput screening, bioanalysis, proteomics and chemoproteomics, and data products. Our core team has worked together for over twenty years, developing a keen understanding of client needs and establishing Momentum as one of the largest high-throughput mass spectrometry labs in the world. In addition to our original laboratory, based in Billerica, Massachusetts, we have expanded to a second site in Freising, Germany. For more information, please visit momentum.bio.

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SOURCE Momentum Biotechnologies