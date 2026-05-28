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Molecular Targeting Technologies Reports Clinical Data Supporting Two-Cycle EBTATE and Enhanced Tumor Targeting in GEP-NET Patients at SNMMI 2026

May 28, 2026 | 
2 min read

WEST CHESTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI) announced the clinical findings of the Next-Generation PRRT, ¹⁷⁷Lu-DOTA-EB-TATE to treat GEP-NET Patients. The Phase 1 dose-escalation and dosimetry study will be presented at the 2026 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting, taking place May 29–June 3, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.



Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are often detected late, limiting curative treatments and requiring systemic therapies like Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT). While 177Lu-DOTATATE has demonstrated efficacy, its rapid clearance limits tumor radiation delivery and may increase renal toxicity risk.

“Our Clinical findings suggest that EBTATE may achieve meaningful clinical responses after only two treatment cycles while delivering approximately 12.5% of the cumulative radioactivity required for standard PRRT,” said Chris Pak, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MTTI. “If validated in larger studies, EBTATE could represent a transformative advance in radiopharmaceutical therapy, shortening treatment duration, reducing radiation exposure, and enabling physicians to evaluate efficacy much earlier than is possible today.”

“EBTATE achieved substantially higher tumor uptake and prolonged retention than conventional ¹⁷⁷Lu-DOTATATE while maintaining a favorable safety profile, with no kidney toxicity observed for one year follow-up,” said Lisa Bodei, MD, PhD, a nuclear medicine physician at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. “The ability to deliver greater tumor radiation with significantly less administered radioactivity positions EBTATE as a potentially transformative PRRT. These data also support the possibility of a streamlined two-cycle regimen, enabling earlier evaluation of treatment efficacy.”

The presentation entitled, “Next-Generation PRRT” by Dr. Bodei (poster # 261874). The poster has also been selected for a 10-minute oral presentation during the 2026 Patient Education Day NETS Program Schedule (https://snmmi.org/Web/Education-and-Meetings/Patient_Education_Day_2026_NET.aspx), on 5/31/26 during the SNMMI meeting.

MTTI will present its proprietary Evans Blue (EB) albumin-binding technology platform at Booth #1758 during the SNMMI Annual Meeting, featuring clinical data from 81 GEP-NET patients and compelling preclinical results.

MTTI’s EB technology enhances tumor targeting through reversible albumin binding, delivering up to 26-fold greater tumor retention in preclinical models and approximately eight-fold higher tumor uptake in patients compared with conventional DOTA-TATE. These findings position the platform as a potentially transformative approach for next-generation radiopharmaceuticals, with the potential to improve efficacy, expand therapeutic opportunities, and create significant strategic value.

About Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc.

Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI) is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing next-generation albumin-binding targeted radiotherapeutics for cancer. Powered by its proprietary Evans Blue (EB) technology platform, MTTI is advancing Ac-225 and Lu-177–based PRRT agents designed to enhance tumor targeting and retention, potentially enabling improved efficacy, lower radiation exposure, and earlier therapeutic responses.

For more information, please visit www.mtarget.com.


Contacts

Media Contact: Chris Pak; Email: cpak@mtarget.com

Pennsylvania Events Data Phase 1
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