Modulari-T Biosciences Names Tanya E. Borsuk, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer

Leadership shift marks Modulari-T’s transition to a late-stage, partnership-driven company as co-founder David Cotnoir-White becomes President & CSO

MONTREAL & HIGHLAND PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modulari-T Biosciences, a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation in vivo cell and gene therapies, today announced the appointment of Tanya E. Borsuk, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer. Co-founder and CEO David Cotnoir-White, PhD, will transition to President and Chief Scientific Officer, where he will continue to lead the company’s scientific strategy and platform innovation.

Originally a native of Montreal, Dr. Borsuk is the President and CEO of North49 LLC Strategy Consulting in New Jersey, bringing close to 20 years of scientific, corporate strategy, business development and investment expertise, and executive leadership experience. Tanya excels at blending her scientific background with deep strategic insights to help launch, support, and lead biopharma companies across North America, Europe, and Asia. She has been involved in over $9B of business development transactions, has helped guide the development and launch of 9 FDA approved drugs, and has supported the raise of more than $500 million in venture financing for private biotechs.

Founded in 2023, Modulari-T has developed a fully proprietary 2nd generation In Vivo Cell & Gene Therapy System that unlocks new avenues by combining novel receptors and delivery vehicles that were developed from the in-depth understanding of the natural modulatory and power of native Immune receptors. The company’s proprietary AI protein design system generates two distinct technology platforms that combine to form an entirely novel 2nd Gen system; The MARC platform- a novel 4th Gen CAR-T construct, and The MoVe platform- custom in vivo gene delivery vectors. These First-in-Class platforms combine to generate Best-In-Class in vivo cell therapies for diverse diseases and targets, and enable numerous modalities.

“Getting the opportunity to work with Tanya over the last year in a consulting capacity proved to be an incredibly rewarding and impactful experience for our team,” said Dr. Cotnoir-White. “As we move into a critical phase of advancing our lead programs toward IND-enabling studies and expanding partnerships, Tanya’s leadership will be instrumental in translating these breakthroughs and accelerating our progress. This development allows me to focus fully on advancing our platform to previously inaccessible spaces in regenerative medicine and fully develop our scientific vision.”

“I’m incredibly excited to continue my work with the Modulari-T team and step into the role of CEO,” said Dr. Borsuk. “Modulari-T’s 2nd generation in vivo cell and gene therapy technology is nothing less than groundbreaking, and a perfect example of the kind of exquisite science being generated in Canadian institutions. This company has built a truly differentiated platform that has the opportunity to revolutionize cell therapies in a way that magnifies its potential across the spectrum of human disease, and having worked with the team over the past year, I’ve seen firsthand the strength of the science and the opportunity ahead. I look forward to helping to scale the company, advancing our pipeline, and building strategic partnerships to bring these therapies to patients.”

Dr. Borsuk’s prior roles include Fractional Chief Business Officer at InduPro Therapeutics, Chief Business Officer at Sitryx Therapeutics, EVP of Corporate and Business Development at Congruence, Vice President of Portfolio Strategy & Alliances at Flagship Pioneering, and Business Development positions at Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Corporation. She has structured multiple recent pharmaceutical partnerships, including collaborations with Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Boehringer Ingelheim, and OBI Pharma, and serves on boards and investment committees.

About Modulari-T Biosciences

Modulari-T was founded to harness the power of modular immune receptors for 2nd- generation in vivo cell and gene therapies by combining modular immune receptor engineering with custom-designed delivery vectors. The company is creating a new class of cell therapy treatments that are more precise, durable, and scalable across a range of diseases not previously accessible to 1st generation technology. Its proprietary MARC and MoVe technologies are designed to overcome the limitations of traditional CAR-T and gene therapy approaches with the goal of rendering these treatments more effective and accessible to patients worldwide.

Lauren Arnold

LA Communications

Lauren@lacommunications.net