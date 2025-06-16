Modular Medical to Present Data from Study Examining Pump Delivery of a GLP-1R Agonist at the ADA 85th Scientific Sessions

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:MODD) ("Modular Medical" or the "Company"), an insulin delivery technology company with the first FDA-cleared patch pump designed specifically to meet the needs of "almost-pumpers" with its user-friendly and affordable design, is pleased to announce its participation in the American Diabetes Association ("ADA") 85th Scientific Sessions, taking place June 20-23, 2025, at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Company will feature a poster, number 783-P, titled "Elucidating the potential benefit of pump-delivered subcutaneous GLP-1R agonist: an exploratory study in the diet-induced obese mouse," to be presented by David Maggs, MD, FRCP during the General Poster Session on Sunday, June 22, 2025, from 12:30pm to 1:30pm in the Poster Hall. The presentation will highlight data from an exploratory study evaluating the effects of pump-delivery of a short-acting GLP-1RA on weight, food intake, and glucose tolerance in a diet-induced obese ("DIO") mouse.

"We are excited to share our findings from this novel study in the DIO mouse comparing the pump delivery of exenatide to intermittent dosing of semaglutide," said Jeb Besser, CEO of Modular Medical. "Given the high rate of gastrointestinal tolerability challenges and resultant discontinuation that is characteristic of GLP-1 therapy, we believe that a personalized approach to GLP-1 titration and dosing, including a mealtime bolus option, would give patients an opportunity to reach their treatment goals, while experiencing easier therapy initiation and a more tolerable maintenance regimen."

The ADA 85th Scientific Sessions is the world's largest diabetes conference, bringing together over 11,000 physicians, scientists, and healthcare professionals to explore cutting-edge advancements in diabetes research, treatment, and care. Modular Medical's participation underscores its commitment to driving innovation in diabetes therapies and improving patient outcomes.

