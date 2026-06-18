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Press Releases

Moderna to Host Investor Event - Science Day

June 17, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA) today announced that it will host its Investor Event - Science Day at 9:00am ET on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

The event will feature an overview of Moderna's research and early development programs, highlighting how the Company's mRNA platform, together with advances in AI and robotics, is accelerating innovation and creating opportunities to expand into new therapeutic areas.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on Moderna's website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Moderna

Moderna is a pioneer and leader in the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of its technology platform, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made to transform how we treat and prevent diseases. Since its founding, Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of vaccines and therapeutics across infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and more.

With a global team and a unique culture, driven by the company's values and mindsets, Moderna's mission is to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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Moderna, Inc. ACCESS Newswire
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