Moderna Announces Data to be Presented at 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

Moderna to host an investor event via webcast on Monday, June 1 at 6:15 PM CDT

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that three abstracts on its investigational mRNA therapeutics have been accepted for presentation at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which will be held May 29 - June 2 in Chicago, IL.

The presentation details are as follows:

Oral Presentation:

Abstract #9500: Individualized neoantigen therapy intismeran autogene (intismeran) plus pembrolizumab (pembro) in resected melanoma: 5-year update of the KEYNOTE-942 study

Session Type/Title: Oral Abstract Session - Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Data & Time: June 1, 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM CT

Presenter: Matteo S. Carlino, MBBS, PhD, FRACP

Poster Presentations:

Abstract #9564: Intismeran autogene to induce de novo neoantigen-specific T cells as adjuvant therapy in melanoma

Session Type/Title: Poster Session - Melanoma/Skin Cancers: Poster Board #280

Date & Time: May 31, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT

Presenter: Ryan J. Sullivan, MD

Abstract #TPS7580: A phase 1/2 study of mRNA-2808 in participants with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

Session Type/Title: Poster Session - Hematologic Malignancies - Plasma Cell Dyscrasia: Poster Board #457b

Date & Time: June 1, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT

Presenter: Hans C. Lee, MD

Intismeran autogene is jointly developed by Moderna and Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada.

Moderna Investor Event

Moderna will host a live webcast on Monday, June 1, from 6:15 - 7:15 PM CDT. The webcast will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Moderna's website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Moderna

Moderna is a pioneer and leader in the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of its technology platform, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made to transform how we treat and prevent diseases. Since its founding, Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of vaccines and therapeutics across infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and more.

With a global team and a unique culture, driven by the company's values and mindsets, Moderna's mission is to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Moderna Contacts

Media:

Chris Ridley

Vice President, Global Head of Communications

+1 617-800-3651

Chris.Ridley@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar

Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

+1 617-209-5834

Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

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