Mobia Medical Appoints Reza Zadno, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobia Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBI), a commercial-stage medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors living with life-altering motor impairments, today announced the appointment of Reza Zadno, Ph.D., to the Board as an independent director, effective July 14, 2026. Dr. Zadno will also serve as a member of the Compensation Committee.

“We are pleased to welcome Reza to the Mobia Medical Board of Directors,” said Richard Foust, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mobia Medical. “He has built and scaled multiple public medical technology companies, and his operational perspective and public company governance experience will be a complementary addition to our Board.”

Dr. Zadno brings more than 35 years of medical technology experience, with a track record of building and leading commercial-stage companies through IPO and beyond. He served as President and CEO, and as a director at PROCEPT BioRobotics (Nasdaq: PRCT), a surgical robotics company, from February 2020 to September 2025, leading the company through its 2021 IPO and a period of significant commercial expansion. From September 2016 to November 2020, he served as President and CEO, and as a member of the board of directors at Avedro, a public ophthalmology company prior to its acquisition by Glaukos. Between January 2013 and June 2017, Dr. Zadno served on the board of directors and audit committee of Invuity, Inc., a public medical device company, prior to its acquisition by Stryker. From June 2013 through November 2016, he served on the board of directors and audit committee of Carbylan Therapeutics, a public biopharmaceutical company, prior to its merger with KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

“I am excited to join the Mobia Medical Board at this important stage of the company’s commercial expansion,” said Dr. Zadno. “Vivistim® Therapy represents a differentiated technology for stroke survivors. I believe deeply in the company’s mission and the meaningful impact its therapy has on patients’ quality of life. I look forward to working with the Board and the management team to support the growth strategy and help bring this innovative technology to more patients around the world.”

Dr. Zadno currently serves as an Operating Partner at Jolt Capital, a private equity firm specializing in growth-stage technology investments, and as a Special Advisor to the American Academy of Ophthalmology. He received a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Mechanical Properties of Materials (Metallurgy) from École Nationale Supérieure de Mines de Paris.

A complete list of Mobia Medical’s leadership team, including the Board of Directors, is available at Mobia.com.

About Mobia Medical, Inc.

Mobia Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors living with life-altering motor impairments. The Company’s Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System is the first and only clinically validated, FDA-approved implantable solution designed to improve upper limb function in chronic ischemic stroke survivors with moderate to severe upper extremity impairments. Therapy with the Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System combines targeted vagus nerve stimulation with functional movement to promote neuroplasticity and drive meaningful improvements in motor function. Mobia Medical is mobilizing patients, providers, and care partners to establish a better way forward in stroke care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Mobia Medical’s commercial expansion, execution of its growth strategy, and ability to achieve its plans, objectives, and expected growth. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “suggest,” “target,” “vision,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Mobia Medical cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Information in this press release may also include statements relating to past performance, which should not be regarded as a reliable indicator of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions together with projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in Mobia Medical’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Mobia Medical undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. Mobia Medical may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Louisa Smith

Gilmartin Group, LLC

investors@mobia.com