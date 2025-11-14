MMS Brings Biometrics and AI Leadership to PHUSE EU Connect 2025 and Previews Accepted Presentations for US Connect 2026

CANTON, Mich. and HAMBURG (November 14, 2025) – MMS, a global, data-focused clinical research organization (CRO), is set to bring fresh insights and hands-on engagement to PHUSE EU Connect 2025, taking place in Hamburg, Germany, from November 16-19, 2025, at CCH - Congress Center Hamburg.

James Zee, Director of Statistical Programming at MMS, will deliver the presentation “Rethinking Automation in the AI Era” on Wednesday, November 19 at 12:00 PM, as part of the Machine Learning, AI, and LLM stream (Paper ML13). The session will explore through specific use cases how intelligent automation and artificial intelligence alongside human expertise are already accelerating drug development and improving quality. Zee will draw on his experience working directly with advanced technologies such as Datacise ®, an innovative, cloud-based technology platform from MMS that enables biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to more efficiently curate, analyze, and visualize clinical and real-world data to accelerate decision-making.

Additionally, MMS will host a new interactive game, Rooftop Runner – Conquer Your Clinical Challenges!, at exhibit booth 22. Attendees are invited to test their data instincts, compete for a high score, and enter to win Amazon vouchers, all while learning how MMS simplifies complexity through intuitive visualizations and data-first technology.

Looking Ahead to PHUSE US Connect 2026

MMS is also excited to announce that three abstracts have been accepted for the upcoming PHUSE US Connect 2026, taking place March 22–26, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Topics will explore the evolving role of AI in biometrics, and the importance of cross-functional collaboration to drive better outcomes.

MMS’ presentations include the following:

● Building Cross-Functional Regulatory and Programming Alignment for Successful Submissions – Ben Kaspar, VP of Regulatory Strategy, and James Zee, Director of Statistical Programming, MMS

● What Pharma Can Learn from Data Science Outside the Industry – Kris Wenzel, Sr. Manager of Data Science, MMS

● Estimand-Aligned Multiple Imputation Strategies in CNS Trials with Complex Intercurrent Events – Veera Thota, Manager, Statistical Programming, MMS

Meet the MMS Team in Hamburg

Attendees at this year’s PHUSE EU Connect 2025 are encouraged to attend James Zee’s talk, stop by the MMS booth to experience Rooftop Runner, and connect with our biometrics leaders who are shaping the future of efficient, compliant, and data-driven clinical research.

To connect with any of the presenters or to schedule a meeting, visit https://mmsholdings.com/contact/.

About MMS

MMS Holdings (MMS) is an award-winning, data-focused clinical research organization (CRO) that supports the pharmaceutical and biotech industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex trial data and regulatory submission challenges. Strong industry experience, a 19-year track record, AI technology-enabled services, and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable CRO partner. With a global footprint across five continents, MMS maintains an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating.

For more information, visit www.mmsholdings.com.

