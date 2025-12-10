MMI Wins FDA Clearance and Completes First U.S. Clinical Use of Robotic Microsurgical Dissection Instruments with Symani

First U.S. Patient Treated with NanoWrist Dissection Instruments, Marking Early Clinical Adoption and Portfolio Growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMI (Medical Microinstruments, Inc.), a robotics company dedicated to expanding treatment options and improving outcomes for patients with complex conditions, today announced that it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for its NanoWrist® Scissors and Forceps indicated for soft tissue dissection. This clearance enables delicate tissue manipulation and dissection in robotic microsurgery, expanding the role of the Symani® Surgical System beyond anastomosis to include additional critical steps in complex surgery.

The first U.S. clinical use of the cleared instruments was recently completed at Tampa General Hospital (TGH), home to an established microsurgical robotics program. The lymphovenous bypass (LVB) procedure, leveraging the full capabilities of Symani, represents the world’s first fully robotic-assisted microsurgical operation from initial incision to skin closure.

Dr. Nicholas J. Panetta, MD, FACS, Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and Chief of the Plastic Surgery Institute at TGH, specializes in microvascular reconstructive plastic surgery. For the surgery, Symani and the NanoWrist Instrument Portfolio were utilized to complete a specialized microsurgical technique that redirects tiny lymphatic vessels to nearby veins, helping relieve swelling by restoring fluid drainage. He accessed the surgical site and prepared the lymphatic vessels and veins using the NanoWrist Scissors and Forceps for delicate tissue handling, precise dissection, and vessel preparation. The bypass was then performed with the NanoWrist SuperMicro Needle Holder Suture Cut and SuperMicro Dilator. All instruments in the portfolio offer seven degrees of freedom, delivering precise robotic capabilities and the full benefits of Symani’s motion scaling and tremor reduction features.

"Robotics will define the future of microsurgery, especially in lymphedema work where sub-millimeter precision is essential. I have been able to push the limits of microsurgery to treat some of the smallest and most delicate vessels, and the impact Symani is having on our patients has been transformative,” shared Dr. Panetta. “With robotic enabled dissection, I was able to complete a fully robotic LVB, from incision to closure, with unmatched precision, control and improved ergonomics. These tools are unlocking capabilities that extend beyond the limits of the human hand to support the best possible outcomes for patients.”

MMI’s dissection instruments are the world’s first and smallest fully wristed robotic instruments designed specifically for dissection in open microsurgery. The NanoWrist Scissors and Forceps are designed to preserve tissue integrity and reduce vessel trauma to help improve patient outcomes. This level of precision and control is especially critical in complex procedures such as surgical lymphatic repair, perforator-to-perforator reconstruction, and cancer-related head & neck reconstruction.

"As we continue to evolve Symani, the first dissection instruments are a critical step in that mission,” said Mark Toland, CEO of MMI. “The addition of these capabilities to our platform is game-changing in supermicrosurgical procedures where extreme precision for the smallest vessels is essential. We will continue to develop technologies that advance the future of microsurgery with Symani and transform microsurgical care and countless lives worldwide.”

These achievements follow a string of meaningful milestones for MMI and the microsurgical sector this year, including the company’s advancement into neurosurgery, launching the largest U.S. prospective clinical trial in robotic microsurgery, additional expanded technological and digital surgery capabilities, and gaining reimbursement support for select procedures.

For more information about Symani and the dissection instruments, visit www.mmimicro.com.

About Medical Microinstruments, Inc. (MMI)

MMI is on a mission to advance robotic technology that pushes the limits of soft tissue open surgery and opens new opportunities for surgeons to restore quality of life for more patients with complex conditions. Founded in 2015 near Pisa, Italy, the company’s Symani® Surgical System combines the world’s smallest wristed microinstruments with tremor-reducing and motion-scaling technologies to address significant unmet patient needs. The first-of-its-kind robotic platform for open, soft tissue micro-level surgery is FDA-cleared in the U.S. and CE Marked in Europe. MMI is backed by global investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Andera Partners, BioStar, Deerfield Management, Fountain Healthcare Partners, Panakès Partners, RA Capital, Sambatech, and Wellington Partners.

