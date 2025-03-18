Mispro Becomes Gold Sponsor of LabCentral, Advancing Access to Vivarium Space for Early-Stage Biotech Companies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biosciences--Mispro, a leader in contract vivarium facilities and services for preclinical drug development, is proud to announce its new Gold-level sponsorship of LabCentral, the premiere network of coworking lab space in Cambridge, MA. This sponsorship marks a significant expansion of the long-standing relationship between the two organizations, positioning Mispro as an integrated contract vivarium provider for LabCentral’s resident companies.





LabCentral, which provides fully permitted laboratory and office space to emerging biotech startups, has been a launchpad for over 300 companies since its founding in 2013. By partnering with Mispro, LabCentral enhances its value proposition to resident companies, offering streamlined access to turnkey vivarium facilities and services that support preclinical drug development.

For startups and early-stage biotech companies, the combined resources of LabCentral and Mispro offer a significant advantage. The ability to access dedicated vivarium space alongside lab and office facilities ensures hands-on control of preclinical research, accelerates timelines, and eliminates the cost and complexity of outsourcing. Moreover, the collaborative environment provided by LabCentral fosters connections, mentorship, and shared expertise, amplifying the value of the resources available.

Dr. Johannes Fruehauf, MD, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of LabCentral, added:

“Our expanded relationship with Mispro provides seamless access to high-quality vivarium space, services, and expertise, which are invaluable to LabCentral’s resident startups. This integrated vivarium offering is easily accessible, cost-effective, and adaptable to our residents’ evolving needs, enabling them to focus on accelerating their innovations.”

Yohan Tessier, President and COO of Mispro, added:

“Sponsoring LabCentral underscores Mispro’s commitment to supporting biotech startups and fostering innovation in the heart of Kendall Square. As an integrated contract vivarium provider for LabCentral, we’re proud to play a critical role in ensuring resident companies have seamless access to the preclinical infrastructure they need to advance their discoveries.”

ABOUT MISPRO

Mispro is a leading contract vivarium organization providing biomedical researchers with turnkey, full-service vivarium facilities to conduct preclinical in vivo studies. With locations in metro Boston/Cambridge, New York, Raleigh-Durham (RTP), Philadelphia, South San Francisco, Palo Alto, San Carlos, and Montreal, Mispro supports innovation by offering a flexible, cost-effective alternative to outsourcing early-stage studies or internalizing an in-house vivarium. For more information, visit www.mispro.com.

ABOUT LABCENTRAL

A private, non-profit institution, LabCentral is a launchpad for high potential life-sciences and biotech startups with 243,000 square feet of space across Kendall Square in Cambridge, Mass., and the Harvard University campus. Founded in 2013, LabCentral offers a full complement of programming and networking to life sciences entrepreneurs in addition to fully permitted laboratory and office space for early-stage and growing life sciences companies. More information is available at www.labcentral.org.

