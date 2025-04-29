Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at Upcoming Medical Congresses

- 28-week data from Phase 2b VANTAGE PBC study highlighting improvements in itch and fatigue will be presented at EASL

- Data from Mirum studies presented at DDW, EASL, and ESPGHAN congresses

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#algs--Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) today announced that it will present data at three upcoming medical congresses. Digestive Disease Week (DDW) will be held in San Diego, May 3-6, 2025. The European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) will take place May 7-10 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The 57th European Society for Paediatric, Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition (ESPGHAN) Annual Meeting will follow May 14-17 in Helsinki, Finland. Data from Mirum’s LIVMARLI and volixibat studies will be highlighted in oral and poster presentations during the congresses.

“We are excited to see the continued evidence generated by Mirum medicines and product candidates across a number of settings,” said Joanne Quan, MD, chief medical officer at Mirum. “In particular, we look forward to sharing updated data from the interim analysis of the VANTAGE study of volixibat in patients with pruritus due to PBC. We are encouraged by the positive results which show a meaningful decrease in pruritus that lasts for the duration of the placebo-controlled period.”

EASL – May 7-10, 2025

Abstract #OS-059 (Oral): Volixibat for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in primary biliary cholangitis: an adaptive, randomized, placebo-controlled phase 2B trial (VANTAGE): 28-week interim analysis

Friday, May 9 from 8:30-8:45am CEST

Immune-mediated and Cholestatic Diseases Session, McIntyre Room

Presented by: Michael Heneghan, MD, MMedSc, FRCPI, King’s College, London, UK

New 28-week data were reported from the Phase 2 VANTAGE study evaluating volixibat in patients with cholestatic pruritus related to primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Thirty-one patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus were randomized (20mg VLX=10, 80mg VLX=10, placebo=11). Data showed that volixibat led to early and significant reductions in PBC-associated cholestatic pruritus and were maintained throughout the duration of the study. Further, 70% of volixibat-treated patients had a ≥50% reduction in serum bile acid levels from baseline. Additionally, patients treated with volixibat experienced improvements in fatigue and sleep. No new safety signals were observed through 28 weeks of treatment. The most common treatment-emergent adverse event was diarrhea which was mild to moderate in severity and transient in nature.

Additional data will be shared following the formal presentation on May 9.

EASL Symposium

Wednesday, May 7 from 1:30-2:30pm CEST

Adult Cholestatic Liver Disease: Focusing on Clinical Outcomes and the Future of IBAT Inhibitors

An archive of the symposium will be available following the event.

DDW

Oral Presentations

Presentation 784: Volixibat for the Treatment of Cholestatic Pruritus in Primary Biliary Cholangitis: An Adaptive, Randomized, Placebo-controlled Phase 2B Trial (VANTAGE): Interim Results

Monday, May 5 from 2:15-2:30pm PT

Cholestatic Liver Disease session, Room 6C

Presented by Mitchell Schiffman, MD, Bon Secours Liver Institute, Virginia, USA

Presentation 1086: Comprehensive Analysis of Cholestasis Genetic Panel Results From 2016–2022 in Children and Young Adults: Insights into Diagnostic Yield

Tuesday, May 6 from 10:00-10:15am PT

Human and Experimental Cholestatic and Autoimmune Liver Diseases, Room 6F

Presented by Brett Hoskins, DO, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indiana, USA

Poster Presentations

Poster Su1756: Genetic Insights Into PFIC-associated Genes in Unexplained Chronic Cholestasis and Liver Disease: Frequency and Implications of Variant Combinations

Sunday, May 4 from 12:30-1:30pm PT

Pediatric Hepatology Session, DDW Poster Hall, C-E

Presented by Brett Hoskins, DO, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indiana, USA

Poster Mo1627: Improvements in Pruritus, Serum Bile Acids, and Total Bilirubin Following Treatment with Maralixibat in Patients with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

Monday, May 5 from 12:30-1:30pm PT

Human and Experimental Cholestatic and Autoimmune Liver Diseases, DDW Poster Hall C-E

Presented by Jessica Hochberg, MD, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Florida, USA

ESPGHAN – May 14-17, 2025

Oral presentations

Abstract 1066: Improvements in pruritus are associated with growth in patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis: Data from the MARCH-ON trial

Saturday, May 17 from 9:15-11:15am EEST

Nutrition and Hepatology Session, Hall 3G

Presented by Professor Richard Thompson, King’s College, London, UK

Abstract 1089: The relationship between serum bile acids and event-free survival following the use of maralixibat for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC): Data from the MARCH/MARCH-ON trials

Saturday, May 17 from 1:10-2:40pm EEST

Hepatology Abstracts, Hall 3G

Presented by Professor Richard Thompson, King’s College, London, UK

Abstract 1110: Improvements in pruritus after maralixibat treatment are associated with improved health-related quality of life for patients with cholestatic liver disease

Saturday, May 17 from 1:10-2:40pm EEST

Hepatology Abstracts, Hall 3G

Presented by Dr. Emmanuel Gonzales, Hépatologie Pédiatrique, Hôpital Bicêtre, AP-HP. Université Paris-Saclay, Le Kremlin-Bicêtre, France

Abstract 1098: Bile acid subspecies are correlated with pruritus and bilirubin improvement in PFIC patients treated with maralixibat: Data from MARCH and MARCH-ON

Saturday, May 17 from 1:10-2:40pm EEST

Hepatology Abstracts, Hall 3G

Presented by Dr. Henkjan Verkade, University of Groningen, Beatrix Children’s Hospital and University Medical Center Groningen, Netherlands

Poster presentations

Abstract 1102: Greater improvements in bilirubin were observed in pruritus responders after maralixibat treatment in patients with PFIC: data from the MARCH/MARCH-ON trials

Friday, May 16 from 3:30-4:20pm EST

General Hepatology 02 Session, e-Poster Station 08

Presented by Professor Richard Thompson, King’s College, London, UK

Abstract 1094: Impact of long-term maralixibat treatment on concomitant medication use for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in Alagille syndrome: Real-world experience in the United States

Friday, May 16 from 3:30-4:20pm EEST

General Hepatology 03 & Transplantation Session, e-Poster Station 09

Presented by Dr. Tony Tokman, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Foster City, California USA

Abstract 1107: Clinical benefits of maralixibat for patients with Alagille syndrome are durable through 7 years of treatment: Data from the MERGE study

Friday, May 16 from 3:30-4:20pm EEST

General Hepatology Session 02, e-Poster Station 08

Presented by Dr. Emmanuel Gonzales, Hépatologie Pédiatrique, Hôpital Bicêtre, AP-HP. Université Paris-Saclay, Le Kremlin-Bicêtre, France

ESPGHAN Symposium

Thursday, May 15 from 12:45-1:45pm EEST

Hall 3C

Growing Knowledge and Evidence: Long-term impact of IBAT inhibition

Full presentations will be available within the Publications and Presentations section on Mirum’s website.

About Volixibat

Volixibat is an oral, minimally absorbed agent designed to selectively inhibit the ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT). Volixibat may offer a novel approach in the treatment of adult cholestatic diseases by blocking the recycling of bile acids, through inhibition of IBAT, thereby reducing bile acids systemically and in the liver. Volixibat is currently being evaluated in Phase 2b studies for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) (VISTAS study), and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) (VANTAGE study). In June, Mirum announced positive interim results from the Phase 2b VANTAGE study showing statistically significant improvement in pruritus as well as meaningful reductions in serum bile acids and improvements in fatigue for patients treated with volixibat. No new safety signals were observed, and the most common adverse event was diarrhea with all cases mild to moderate. Volixibat has been granted breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of PBC.

About LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution and LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) tablets

LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) is an orally administered, ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for two pediatric cholestatic liver diseases, in both liquid and tablet formulations. It is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) in the U.S. three months of age and older and in Europe for patients two months of age and older. It is also approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) 12 months of age and older and in Europe for the treatment of PFIC in patients three months of age and older. For more information for U.S. residents, please visit LIVMARLI.com.

LIVMARLI is currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 EXPAND study in additional settings of cholestatic pruritus. To learn more about ongoing clinical trials with LIVMARLI, please visit Mirum’s clinical trials section on the company’s website.

U.S. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Limitation of Use: LIVMARLI is not for use in PFIC type 2 patients who have a severe defect in the bile salt export pump (BSEP) protein.

LIVMARLI can cause side effects, including:

Liver injury. Changes in certain liver tests are common in patients with Alagille syndrome and PFIC but can worsen during treatment. These changes may be a sign of liver injury. In PFIC, this can be serious or may lead to liver transplant or death. Your healthcare provider should do blood tests and physical exams before starting and during treatment to check your liver function. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get any signs or symptoms of liver problems, including nausea or vomiting, skin or the white part of the eye turns yellow, dark or brown urine, pain on the right side of the stomach (abdomen), bloating in your stomach area, loss of appetite or bleeding or bruising more easily than normal.

Stomach and intestinal (gastrointestinal) problems. LIVMARLI can cause stomach and intestinal problems, including diarrhea and stomach pain. Your healthcare provider may advise you to monitor for new or worsening stomach problems including stomach pain, diarrhea, blood in your stool or vomiting. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these symptoms more often or more severely than normal for you.

A condition called Fat Soluble Vitamin (FSV) Deficiency caused by low levels of certain vitamins (vitamin A, D, E, and K) stored in body fat is common in patients with Alagille syndrome and PFIC but may worsen during treatment. Your healthcare provider should do blood tests before starting and during treatment and may monitor for bone fractures and bleeding which have been reported as common side effects.

LIVMARLI is available in oral solution or tablet formulations and is taken by mouth 30 minutes before a meal. For Alagille syndrome, LIVMARLI is taken one time each day in the morning. For PFIC, LIVMARLI is taken two times each day. If you take the oral solution, use the oral dosing dispenser to measure your dose.

US Prescribing Information

EU SmPC

Canadian Product Monograph

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare diseases affecting children and adults. Mirum has three approved medications: LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution/LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) tablets, CHOLBAM® (cholic acid) capsules, and CTEXLI™ (chenodiol) tablets.

LIVMARLI, an IBAT inhibitor, is approved for the treatment of two rare liver diseases affecting children and adults. It is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the U.S. (three months and older), in Europe (two months and older), and in other regions globally. It is also approved in the U.S. in cholestatic pruritus in PFIC patients 12 months of age and older; in Europe, it is approved for patients with PFIC three months of age and older. Mirum has initiated the Phase 3 EXPAND study, a label expansion opportunity for LIVMARLI in additional settings of cholestatic pruritus. CHOLBAM is FDA-approved for the treatment of bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme deficiencies and adjunctive treatment of peroxisomal disorders in patients who show signs or symptoms of liver disease.

CTEXLI is FDA-approved for the treatment of cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX) in adults.

Mirum's late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for several rare diseases.

Volixibat, an IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in two potentially registrational studies including the Phase 2 VISTAS study for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and Phase 2b VANTAGE study for primary biliary cholangitis. Volixibat has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with PBC. Mirum is also planning for a Phase 2 study evaluating MRM-3379, a PDE4D inhibitor for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a rare genetic neurocognitive disorder.

To learn more about Mirum, visit mirumpharma.com and follow Mirum on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter (X).

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the anticipated presentations of data from Mirum’s LIVMARLI and volixibat studies, including the VANTAGE study of volixibat in patients with pruritus due to PBC. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “will,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “potential,” “hope,” “opportunity,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mirum’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Mirum’s business in general, the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical developments, and the other risks described in Mirum’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2025, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Mirum undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

