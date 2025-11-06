MiNK Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlight Clinical and Corporate Milestones Advancing iNKT Platform Toward Pivotal Development

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and immune disorders, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Friday, November 14th.

The announcement follows MiNK’s late-breaking presentation at the 2025 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, where new clinical data from the company’s agenT-797 iNKT cell therapy demonstrated durable immune reconstitution and signals of activity in patients with advanced solid tumors.

MiNK executives will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning to discuss financial results, recent clinical progress including SITC data, and upcoming corporate milestones.

Conference Participant Dial Information

United States - New York (646) 307-1963

USA & Canada - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871

Conference ID: 3474114

Webcast & Replay Information

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website following the event.

Live event link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4bufw45x

Webcast Replay: https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies and precision immune modulators designed to restore immune balance and drive durable cytotoxic responses. MiNK’s proprietary iNKT platform bridges innate and adaptive immunity to address cancer, autoimmune disease, and immune collapse.

Its lead candidate, agenT-797, is an off-the-shelf, cryopreserved iNKT cell therapy currently in clinical trials for solid tumors, graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), and critical pulmonary immune failure. MiNK’s pipeline also includes TCR-based and neoantigen-targeted iNKT programs that enable tissue-specific immune activation. With a scalable manufacturing process and broad therapeutic potential, MiNK is advancing a new class of immune reconstitution therapies designed to deliver durable, accessible, and globally deployable treatments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential, safety, clinical benefit, and development plans for agenT-797 and other iNKT-based therapies. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those described under “Risk Factors” in MiNK’s most recent SEC filings. MiNK undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Contact: 917-362-1370 | investor@minktherapeutics.com

Media Contact: 781-674-4428 | communications@minktherapeutics.com

Source: MiNK Therapeutics