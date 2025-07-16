MiNK Therapeutics Announces Frontiers in Immunology Publication Highlighting iNKT Cells as a Dual-Function Platform Key to Overcoming Barriers in Solid Tumor Cell Therapy

iNKT cells uniquely remodel the tumor microenvironment, overcome immune resistance, and enable scalable off-the-shelf cell therapy

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article titled “CAR-iNKT Cells: Redefining the Frontiers of Cellular Immunotherapy” in Frontiers in Immunology. The publication, authored by leading experts in iNKT biology, underscores the power of iNKT cells as the next-generation off-the-shelf platform for treating solid tumors—where conventional cell therapies have failed to deliver lasting results.

“This publication highlights what sets MiNK apart,” said Jennifer Buell, PhD, President and CEO of MiNK Therapeutics. “Our allogeneic iNKT platform, agenT-797, has already demonstrated potent, durable activity in solid tumors—without lymphodepletion, genetic modification, or complex conditioning. Building on that, we have shown that our CAR-iNKT cells deliver dual targeting through the invariant TCR and CAR, while actively reshaping the tumor microenvironment. With MiNK-215, our IL-15–armored, FAP-targeting CAR-iNKT therapy, we’re now tackling the stromal barriers that have long prevented immune infiltration in resistant tumors.”

Clinical Data: Durable Responses in Solid Tumors

MiNK’s lead program, agenT-797, is an unmodified, allogeneic iNKT therapy derived from healthy donors. In a recent peer-reviewed Oncogene report, a patient with metastatic, treatment-refractory testicular cancer achieved a complete and durable remission following treatment with agenT-797 in combination with anti–PD-1 therapy. The patient had progressed on multiple prior lines of treatment—including chemotherapy, autologous stem cell transplant, and checkpoint blockade—and remains disease-free more than two years later. No cytokine release syndrome (CRS), graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), or lymphodepletion was required.

Furthermore, in an ongoing Phase 2 trial in second-line gastric cancer reported at the inaugural AACR-IO congress in February, agenT-797 has shown immune activation, enhanced tumor infiltration, and durable disease control in patients who previously failed immunotherapy. These findings underscore the unique ability of iNKTs to reprogram the tumor microenvironment and enable sustained anti-tumor responses.

Frontiers in Immunology: iNKT Cells as a Distinct Therapeutic Class

The Frontiers in Immunology review details the unique attributes of INKTs which make them uniquely suited to overcome the major limitations of conventional cell therapies. Unlike traditional cells, iNKTs:

Exhibit rapid, priming-independent anti-tumor activity

Penetrate and remodel the tumor microenvironment

Lack alloreactivity, allowing for unmatched donor use with no GvHD

Demonstrate persistence and efficacy without lymphodepletion

Enable scalable, cost-effective manufacturing



When engineered with CARs, iNKTs retain their innate tumor-homing and immunomodulatory features while gaining antigen-specific precision—offering a dual mechanism of action: direct tumor killing and broad immune reprogramming.

Leveraging these findings, MiNK-215 is an IND-advancing, IL-15–armored, FAP-targeting CAR-iNKT cell therapy is designed to penetrate fibrotic, immune-excluded tumors. Preclinical data demonstrate that MiNK-215 selectively depletes stromal barriers, enhances chemokine signaling, and promotes T cell infiltration—unlocking tumors historically resistant to immunotherapy.

