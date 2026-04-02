MiNK Therapeutics Announces Abstract Acceptance for Presentation at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2026 International Conference

NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic invariant natural killer T (allo-iNKT) cell therapies to restore immune balance and treat immune-mediated diseases and cancer, today announced that an abstract featuring its investigational iNKT cell therapy, agenT-797, has been accepted for presentation at the ATS International Conference 2026 occurring May 15-20, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

The abstract, titled “Novel Interleukin-15 Superagonist (N-803) and Invariant Natural Killer T Cell (agenT-797) Combination Immunotherapy for Unresolving Coccidioides immitis Infection,” highlights a novel combination approach leveraging immune activation and restoration in severe and persistent infections.

Presentation Details

Presenter: Terese Hammond, MD

Terese Hammond, MD Poster Board: #103

#103 Session Title: D107- Zebras of the Lung: Rare Infections, Immune Extremes, and Diagnostic Plot Twists

D107- Zebras of the Lung: Rare Infections, Immune Extremes, and Diagnostic Plot Twists Date/Time: Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM (EDT)

In accordance with American Thoracic Society guidelines, no data or results are being disclosed at this time. Full details will be presented at the conference.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies and precision-targeted immune technologies. MiNK’s proprietary platform is designed to restore immune balance and drive cytotoxic responses across cancer, immune-mediated diseases, and pulmonary immune failure. MiNK’s lead candidate, agenT-797, is an off-the-shelf iNKT cell therapy currently in clinical development for GvHD, solid tumors, and severe pulmonary inflammation. With a scalable cryopreserved manufacturing process and differentiated biology bridging innate and adaptive immunity, MiNK is committed to developing next-generation immune reconstitution therapies. For more information, visit www.minktherapeutics.com or follow us on X @MiNK_iNKT.

About AgenT-797

AgenT-797 is an allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy that harnesses the dual power of innate and adaptive immunity. iNKTs function as “master regulators,” combining the cytotoxic capabilities of NK cells with T-cell–like antigen recognition and memory. This unique biology enables a robust, pathogen-agnostic immune response that can be directed against hard-to-treat tumors. Manufactured by MiNK Therapeutics in Lexington, MA, agenT-797 is a scalable, off-the-shelf product designed to provide accessible, transformative treatment options. In clinical trials, agenT-797 can bolster peripheral memory T-cell activation, enhance tumor infiltration, and potentially improve outcomes for patients with solid cancers (Cytryn et al. AACR IO 2024, Oncogene. 2024) and to combat inflammation in critically ill patients with severe respiratory pathology (Nature Communications. 2024).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential, safety, and anticipated benefits of agenT-797; clinical trial design, timing, and enrollment; and MiNK’s broader development plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties detailed in MiNK’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MiNK cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Contacts:

Investor Contact: 917-362-1370 | investor@minktherapeutics.com

Media Contact: 781-674-4428 | communications@minktherapeutics.com

Source: MiNK Therapeutics