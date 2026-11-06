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Press Releases

MIMEDX to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

November 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced that members of its senior management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Canaccord MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum | New York, NY
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
1:1 sessions + presentation (9:00 am EST): webcast

Craig-Hallum 17th Annual Alpha Select Conference | New York, NY
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
1:1 sessions

Investors interested in meeting with senior management at these events may contact their respective Canaccord or Craig-Hallum representative.

About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade and a half of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX provides a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:
Matt Notarianni
Investor Relations
470-304-7291
mnotarianni@mimedx.com


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